Indianapolis, IN

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Detroit News

Bojan Bogdanovic 'super excited' to play with Pistons' young core

Detroit — Bojan Bogdanovic was in his native country of Croatia on Thursday when the Pistons acquired him in a trade with the Utah Jazz for veteran big man Kelly Olynyk and third-year guard Saben Lee. As soon as Bogdanovic found out he would be joining the Pistons, he...
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
ClutchPoints

‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Yardbarker

Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
Yardbarker

Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Roast Nerlens Noel For Saying He Wants To Be Back In The Defensive Player Of The Year Race: "Worry About Being Back In The Rotation"

Nerlens Noel may have failed to live up to expectations after being drafted 6th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft, but he has turned into a solid starting caliber player. He had a renaissance of sorts with the New York Knicks in the 2020-21 season, which earned him a 3-year, $32 million deal, but injuries meant he missed a significant portion of last season.
Detroit News

Pistons coach Dwane Casey: 'Being young is not an excuse'

Detroit — Pistons coach Dwane Casey wanted to establish a tone on the first day of training camp, his 28th edition of the annual two-week preparation period leading up to the regular season. "No excuses." Those two words were displayed on Casey's gray shirt to serve as a reminder...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Williams joins Charlotte Hornets staff

A former UNC basketball standout is staying in North Carolina following his lengthy NBA career. The Charlotte Hornets have added Marvin Williams to the coaching staff as the team opens up training camp in preparation for the new season. Williams joins the basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court per Rod Boone who covers the Hornets for the News & Observer. Williams has been retired since 2020, last playing for Milwaukee and is now venturing into the front office side of the game. This is just a start for Williams who could work his way up. Marvin Williams is back. He has joined the #Hornets basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court. pic.twitter.com/1dW0jdWYxX — Rod Boone (@rodboone) September 28, 2022 After one season at North Carolina, Williams was drafted No. 2 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2005 NBA Draft. He played for Atlanta, Utah, Charlotte, and Milwaukee in his career. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
