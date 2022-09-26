Read full article on original website
South Carolina preps for Hurricane Ian with evacuations, sandbags, emergency shelters
South Carolina county governments are scrambling to prepare for the incoming Hurricane Ian after witnessing the storm's jaw-dropping destruction in Florida.
Hurricane Ian to lash Carolina coast: What to know about the major storm
Hurricane Ian was moving north on Friday, with its sights set on the Carolinas after tearing through Florida. Life-threatening storm surge is expected on the coast.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian has already caused wide-spread damage throughout Florida, causing residents to board up their homes, stash belongings and evacuate their homes.
Ian aftermath: DeSantis says report of 'hundreds' of deaths not confirmed, calls tropical storm 'historic'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the flooding from Tropical Storm Ian, formerly a hurricane, "basically a 500-year event," and the damage has been "historic."
Democrats blaming climate change for Hurricane Ian at odds with science, experts say
Experts strongly pushed back against suggestions from Democrats, the media and commentators that Hurricane Ian was caused by human-caused global warming.
Florida wife of veteran, their home without power due to Hurricane Ian, says 'America will rebuild'
One family in Sarasota, Florida, shared their experiences this week with Fox News Digital amid Hurricane Ian — and the mom of four stressed that "Americans build and rebuild."
Jesse Watters on Hurricane Ian: We're seeing the best side of America in the face of tragedy
Fox News host Jesse Watters reflects on the devastation Hurricane Ian wrecked on Florida and how residents have stepped up to help each other on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
'Your World' on Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian, Nord Stream 2
Guests: Charlie Gasparino, Jack Keane, Katie Byrne, Phil Keating, Adam Klotz, Max Gorden, Kevin Guthrie, Lee Carter, Joe Lopano, Jane Castor
'Hannity' on Florida's hurricane prep with Gov. DeSantis
Guests: Ian Oliver, Pete Hegseth, Leo Terrell, Ainsley Earhardt, Ron DeSantis, Reince Priebus, Josh Hawley, Blake Masters, Joe Bastardi
Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian
Karl Rove praised how Gov. Ron DeSantis has handled preventing Hurricane Ian from becoming political amid criticism from Democrats on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
CNN reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he previously criticized
CNN’s Florida reporter Steve Contorno appeared to accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of hypocrisy for his response to Hurricane Ian as opposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Tennessee Gov. Lee new law enforcement recruit video features officers who fled Dem-run California, New Mexico
Republican Gov. Bill Lee renewed a nationwide pitch to join Tennessee Highway Patrol, releasing a video featuring officers who left agencies in Democrat-run California and New Mexico.
Washington sheriff slams failed liberal policies as homeless encampment 'devastates' Spokane neighborhood
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich joined 'Fox & Friends First' Wednesday to discuss his area's homeless camp that is bringing crime and fear to the Spokane area.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Debbie Collier 911 calls mention mysterious ex-con truck driver
Several Georgia 911 calls placed after Debbie Collier's disappearance reveal new details about her final moments and what her daughter says she left behind.
Joy Reid gloats over DeSantis’ asking for Biden’s hurricane help: He must ‘go hat in hand’ for aid
MSNBC host Joy Reid mocked Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for having to go "hat in hand" seeking federal aid from President Biden for Hurricane Ian damage.
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
Maryland's 'Most Wanted' suspect in murder of Jewish solar panel worker fires at DC officers, remains at large
Murder suspect Avery Miler, wanted for the August killing of Aryeh Wolf, a Jewish solar panel worker from Baltimore, was spotted in DC on Tuesday and allegedly fired at officers.
Minnesota fentanyl pill bust could be largest seizure in Midwest, cops say
Minnesota authorities said a recent bust of thousands of fentanyl pills could be the largest such seizure in the Midwest.
Politico op-ed claims DeSantis 'acting like a normal politician' amid Hurricane Ian is 'only temporary'
A Politico piece asked if DeSantis was switching personas and acting uncharacteristically cooperative in order to govern Florida amid the destruction of Hurricane Ian.
