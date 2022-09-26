ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

OSF HealthCare offers drive-thru COVID, flu vaccinations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The fall season is here which also means an increase in community members getting sick. “Get it. It’s good for you. It keeps you healthy and it keeps everyone around you healthy,” Juanita Leslie, an OSF HealthCare patient who was in line to get the flu shot.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford hospital offering drive-thru flu shots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital is making it easier for residents to make sure that they are protected for the upcoming flu season. OSF Healthcare is offering drive-thru flu shots again this year. Healthcare workers were at OSF’s Guilford Square location on Featherstone Road Wednesday, and will be there every Wednesday and Friday […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Dixon commits to families of overdose deaths after numbers surpass 100K

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A first in the country, the city of Dixon proclaims itself a Recovery Friendly Community after more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in the last twelve months alone. The Dixon Police Department shared Saturday’s proclamation via Facebook with a message in solidarity with the...
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Rockford awarded $170K+ for law enforcement support

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) Tuesday announced new federal funding for law enforcement technical support in Rockford. The city of Rockford is one of three recipients in the 17th Congressional District awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Sustain Rockford holds meeting on reducing food waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sustain Rockford held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how it can do its part to reduce food loss and cut down on green house gasses that make up 85% of landfilled waste, according to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The organization says it will...
ROCKFORD, IL
Stuart Brown
WIFR

Proposed plan could benefit RFD expansion, Bell Bowl preservation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saving the Bell Bowl Prairie and a planned expansion at the Chicago Rockford International Airport may both go forward according to a recent study. RFD wants to add an air cargo facility to its property, but that expansion worries environmental advocates who say it could destroy the Bell Bowl Prairie, one of only a few left in the state.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman dies after house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport woman whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries, officials said Wednesday Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, and her husband, Al, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
FREEPORT, IL
#Fhn#Inpatient Care#Hospital#General Health#Rsv#Metro Medical Services#Emt
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground

Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

First Responders urge people not to drive while distracted

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal accident on a Boone County road Monday raises concerns about safety. Some experts point to distracted driving as a big reason for the climbing accident totals. This includes Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Brian Kunce. Kunce responded to the fatal accident Monday,...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

