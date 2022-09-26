Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
OSF HealthCare offers drive-thru COVID, flu vaccinations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The fall season is here which also means an increase in community members getting sick. “Get it. It’s good for you. It keeps you healthy and it keeps everyone around you healthy,” Juanita Leslie, an OSF HealthCare patient who was in line to get the flu shot.
Lack of staffing at Illinois nursing homes caused injuries, lawsuit says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries. The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. […]
Rockford hospital offering drive-thru flu shots
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital is making it easier for residents to make sure that they are protected for the upcoming flu season. OSF Healthcare is offering drive-thru flu shots again this year. Healthcare workers were at OSF’s Guilford Square location on Featherstone Road Wednesday, and will be there every Wednesday and Friday […]
WIFR
Dixon commits to families of overdose deaths after numbers surpass 100K
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A first in the country, the city of Dixon proclaims itself a Recovery Friendly Community after more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in the last twelve months alone. The Dixon Police Department shared Saturday’s proclamation via Facebook with a message in solidarity with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
WIFR
Rockford awarded $170K+ for law enforcement support
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) Tuesday announced new federal funding for law enforcement technical support in Rockford. The city of Rockford is one of three recipients in the 17th Congressional District awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
WIFR
Rockford kidney transplant recipient participating in first-of-its kind clinical trial
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford girl is the first participant in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to test preventative measures for a specific infection in kidney transplant patients. The BK virus is something a majority of people have, but it can lead to problems and even kidney failure for those...
WIFR
Sustain Rockford holds meeting on reducing food waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sustain Rockford held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how it can do its part to reduce food loss and cut down on green house gasses that make up 85% of landfilled waste, according to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The organization says it will...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIFR
Proposed plan could benefit RFD expansion, Bell Bowl preservation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saving the Bell Bowl Prairie and a planned expansion at the Chicago Rockford International Airport may both go forward according to a recent study. RFD wants to add an air cargo facility to its property, but that expansion worries environmental advocates who say it could destroy the Bell Bowl Prairie, one of only a few left in the state.
nbc15.com
Janesville man says first human West Nile Virus case of the year is two months too late
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Janesville is questioning the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report of the first West Nile Virus case in a person of the year, saying he had the disease back in July. “There’s not a case in Wisconsin; what was mine?” said Rodney Kersten....
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
Illinois woman dies after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport woman whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries, officials said Wednesday Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, and her husband, Al, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground
Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
nbc15.com
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
First Responders urge people not to drive while distracted
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal accident on a Boone County road Monday raises concerns about safety. Some experts point to distracted driving as a big reason for the climbing accident totals. This includes Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Brian Kunce. Kunce responded to the fatal accident Monday,...
Construction finally begins on Rockford’s $310M Hard Rock Casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After years of anticipation, construction is finally underway at Rockford’s permanent Hard Rock Casino. Officials held a groundbreaking on Wednesday. It has been three years since the passage of an Illinois law cleared the way for Rockford to gain a casino, and put the city in a pitched race against a […]
Freeport senior village introduces memory ‘fitness’ program
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Liberty Village of Freeport has announced a newly enhanced memory care program. It is called “Memory Lane-Fitness for the Mind.” A celebration was hosted on Tuesday at the Liberty Village Building, 2170 W Navajo Dr. The program was established to allow loved ones to maintain as much independence as possible with […]
WIFR
Winnebago Animal Shelter to offer reduced adoption fees this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is opening their doors for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Saturday, October 1 through October 8. Adoption fees for dogs and kittens will be $25, and cats will be just $10 to...
Comments / 1