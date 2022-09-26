ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic stop leads to arrests

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

A traffic infraction has led to another indictment for two Odessans already facing drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers saw Marva Neal, 39, stray out of her lane while driving west in the 100 block of West Clements Avenue around 3:30 p.m. June 22. They then watched her stop in an alley in the 1300 block of South Grant Avenue near Travis Elementary School, a drug-free zone.

Officers found a methamphetamine pipe and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in the truck that Neal admitted was hers, according to the report.

While looking through Neal’s phones, officers found messages between Neal and her passenger, David Alonzo Garza, 33, indicating they were conducting drug transactions, the report stated.

Officers found three grams of cocaine in Garza’s pockets, along with just over $3,000 in cash, the report stated.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Neal was already awaiting trial on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge stemming from an August 2021 arrest and Garza was awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge.

Last week, Neal was indicted in connection with the June event on possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams. She was arrested Wednesday on that charge and on warrants pertaining to another case in which she’s charged with fraudulent use or possession of ID information, fraudulent use or possession of credit card information and delivery of methamphetamine in a drug free zone.

Neal remains in the Ector County jail on bonds totaling $218,000.

Garza was indicted last week on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one in connection with the June event, but the other pertains to a July incident. He was released from the Ector County jail after posting bonds totaling $105,000.

The Ector County District Attorney’s Office has filed paperwork asking a judge to force Garza to forfeit the $3,005 seized that day.

