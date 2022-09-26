Stanford opens up as major underdogs for their Week 5 game at No. 13 Oregon

Stanford is currently on a losing skid and the oddsmakers expect it to continue

Stanford is in the middle of what can be considered a death row esque stretch of games, and it is not going well.

It is no secret that the Cardinal were dealt one of the toughest schedules in the country, as they have to take on the top-5 teams in the Pac-12 along with some very tough non-conference opponents. Thus far, have played two top-25 teams, and still have three more to play with the chance to play four or five more depending on how future rankings shake out.

One of those teams that Stanford is set to play this week is No. 13 Oregon. A team that the country may have turned on far too quickly after their blowout loss to Georgia during Week 1. That game more so showed how good and far and above Georgia is compared to the rest of the country rather than how bad Oregon is, or at least how bad we were led to believe they were.

Since the loss, Oregon has won three straight including a win over No. 12 BYU and a win over a team in Washington State that has the resume to be ranked. They have appeared to have found their groove, especially at the quarterback position as Bo Nix has accounted for as many touchdowns (13) in the last three game as Stanford has as a team.

The Ducks are rolling, and the odds makers are confident that they will be able to continue their win streak this Saturday against Stanford. As it stands right now, Oregon is favored by 16.5. Stanford is currently 0-2 as an underdog this season, with Colgate being the only opponent they were favored against.

This should come as no surprise as the Cardinal are on a nine game losing streak against FBS teams.

Stanford was able to upset the Ducks last season in an overtime thriller, but the chances of that happening this season do not seem to be in the favor of the Cardinal.