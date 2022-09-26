ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest

Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
LAKE FOREST, IL
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
Lake Forest Market Square

Robyn Konlon, marketing director at Lake forest Market Square, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about what is known as the first planned shopping center in the United States and how it continues to serve the residents of Lake Forest. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
LAKE FOREST, IL
Delicious desserts with a European flair

Mary Greub of Gerhard’s Elegant European Desserts joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight its 29th year in business as well as the delicious European-style baked goods served at her establishment located at 720 N Western Ave in Lake Forest. These include her doughnuts, their almond croissants, and their apple and pumpkin strudels. Later, Mary addresses how Gerhard’s weathered the pandemic and quarantine.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest

WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
LAKE FOREST, IL
WGN TV

Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago

CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
CHICAGO, IL
How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest

Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
Photos: In and around Lake Forest

Your Hometown takes you to Lake Forest, located about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan. Originally Potawatomi land, white settlers began farming the land around 1835. Lake Forest incorporated in 1861 and by 1869, it earned the reputation as one of Chicago’s most exclusive suburbs. Lake Forest is home to Market Square, “America’s First Planned Shopping Center”, one of the oldest public libraries in Illinois, and the Deer Path Inn, a historic hotel with numerous accolades.
LAKE FOREST, IL
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow is Coming to Huntley, Illinois

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land in the suburbs of Chicago at Huntley Village Green, 13304 Village Green Dr, Huntley, IL 60047, on 3 October 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm CT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005309/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow is Coming to Huntley, Illinois (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTLEY, IL

