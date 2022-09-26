ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

katzenworld.co.uk

10 Signs Your Cat Might Need To Go To The Vet

This post first appeared on ProtectaPet here. As with any pet, it is imperative that you have regular check ups so that a vet can make sure your companion is in the best health possible. The same goes for our lovely feline friends. A vet can make sure that your cat is fully up to date with vaccinations and they can also catch problems with your kitty before it becomes serious.
The Conscious Cat

Can Cats Get Addicted to Treats, Foods, or Catnip?

Conscious Cat is reader-supported. When you buy via links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Learn more. There are a lot of things to remember when it comes to taking care of a cat. Not only should you remember what they can and can’t eat, but you should also keep in mind the potential addictions or obsessions they can develop.
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
PetsRadar

Cat chirping: What is it and why do our feline friends do it?

Puzzled by all that cat chirping? We explore why your kitty warbles like a songbird and what it is they're trying to tell you. While chirping may sound like something you’d solely expect to hear from birds, cat chirping really is a thing! One of several methods that our feline friends use to communicate with us and the world around them, chirping is a great sign your kitty is feeling happy and content.
PetsRadar

I tried some calming cat treats - find out what they did to my cat

Kitties can become skittish and anxious, and calming cat treats claim to help them feel more at ease. In the same way that calming cat collars seek to reassure cats and prevent them from displaying anxious behavior, these treats are designed to reduce or clear symptoms such as urine marking, hiding, fighting, upset stomachs and scratching. They're also used by many pet owners either daily or during times of great stress. But do they work?
Daily Mail

Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
lovemeow.com

Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together

A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
dailypaws.com

This Adorable Cat Loves Packing Peanuts So Freaking Much and We Can't Get Enough

Sorry, cardboard boxes. There's a new top-tier cat bed in town. Cat owners know these cuddly little kitties often prefer to sleep in the strangest of places, and Kiki is no exception. While Kiki loves sleeping in pretty typical cat spots—countertops, desk drawers, and backpacks are all on the list—she has one special nap spot that stands out ...
Inverse

Why do cats love cardboard boxes? Pet experts decode the obsession

Cats are no strangers to cardboard boxes, as any feline owner knows well. But what is it about these flimsy square crates that make our kitties go wild?. While we can’t say for certain, pet experts and feline scientists have begun making inroads into the mysteries of the cat’s mind in recent years.
Scary Mommy

If The Family Cat’s A Little Too Comfy On The Counter, A Vet Has Advice For You

When I adopted my cat Olive a couple of years ago, I tried my best to keep her off the countertops. I tried scolding her, and as a nicer tactic, simply taking her off and using treats as positive reinforcement. Of course, all this was in vain. As much as I've tried to rectify her behavior, Olive continues to jump on countertops. Kitchen, bathroom, wherever there's a counter, she wants to be on it. I've now given up and accepted my kitty is a countertop hopper extraordinaire (while also always making sure to have some disinfectant wipes on hand). I know I'm not alone since countertop hopping is a fairly common trait for felines. In fact, data shows that thousands of people every month search "how to keep cats off counters." If you're like me, you've accepted this bad habit — even if you don't like it.
Seniors Guide

Foods to Fight Constipation

The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
aarp.org

How Protein Timing Stops Weight Gain

Getting enough protein at each meal can be just as important as how much you eat to help you stave off weight gain and maintain muscle. Here's how to take advantage of the power of protein timing.
dogsbestlife.com

Leash training: What to do if your dog pulls or refuses to walk

If you’ve ever been on a walk with your dog, and they’ve stopped dead in their tracks, you know how frustrating that can be. It seems your pet’s stubbornness reaches a whole new level. Aside from ensuring you have an excellent dog leash to prevent your pet from running away, what can you do to get them going again?
PetsRadar

Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble

Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
pethelpful.com

Cat Who Looks Like He's 'Always Smiling' Has Everyone Totally Obsessed

Cats aren't exactly known for being friendly. Which is probably why the internet can't get over one Tabby Cat that looks like he's smiling all the time. The rescue cat from Canada recently went viral with a compilation video of his biggest smiles — and we really think he's the happiest cat out there.
aarp.org

5 Signs of Dehydration

As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
