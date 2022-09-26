ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

Flooding concerns in Dixie County ahead of Hurricane Ian

A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Dixie County. Dixie County residents have stopped by County Road to pick up sandbags. Richard Luongo knows the drill when preparing for a hurricane in Dixie County. "Getting around is almost impossible. A lot of the roads are flooded out." Luongo spent...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Water Management officials prepare for potential river flooding during Hurricane Ian

High Springs, FL — County officials are keeping a close eye on river flooding in anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Ian. At River Rise at O'Leno State Park , the Suwannee River Water Management District considers flood stage for the Santa Fe River at 36 North American Vertical Datum of 1988 (NAVD88). According to an on-site gauge, the water level is already there, but one High Springs business owner isn't worried.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dixie County, FL
Dixie County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Bell Middle School
mycbs4.com

First day of sandbag distribution and shelters open in Alachua County

The National Weather Service estimates that North Central Florida could get tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday morning. Officials from several departments across Alachua County spent the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. "We got code enforcement folks out here, we're going to be getting build building inspectors out...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County under tropical storm watch, storm shelters open to public

Alachua County announced it is under a tropical storm watch and flood watch as of Tuesday evening. Category 3 Hurricane Ian is about 110 miles southwest of Naples as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to approach Florida’s West Coast beginning Wednesday. The Jacksonville National Weather Service predicts...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Emergency shelter to open in Alachua County

Alachua County has opened a special needs shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center in anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Ian. Special needs shelters provide one cot per patient, according to the county. Caregivers will not receive a bed, so they need to bring bedding. The center is located...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
mycbs4.com

Residents reflect on "What could have been" during Hurricane Ian

Cedar Key, FL — From sandbags, to boarded windows, Cedar Key residents prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. "We take the hurricanes very seriously here," resident Phil Prescott said that earlier in the week the forecast predicted Hurricane Ian could make landfall at or near Cedar Key. "It...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon area braced for rare, potential direct hit from hurricane

The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.
DUNNELLON, FL
mycbs4.com

Hurricane Ian Impacting Florida

Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Austin

Evacuees seek shelter ahead of hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Florida — As Hurricane Ian made its way closer to Florida Levy county officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire county to help keep folks safe. The order expires at noon on Wednesday but some took heed and are sheltering at Bronson Middle High School. Gainesville’s general...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy