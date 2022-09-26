The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO