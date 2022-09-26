Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Flooding concerns in Dixie County ahead of Hurricane Ian
A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Dixie County. Dixie County residents have stopped by County Road to pick up sandbags. Richard Luongo knows the drill when preparing for a hurricane in Dixie County. "Getting around is almost impossible. A lot of the roads are flooded out." Luongo spent...
mycbs4.com
Water Management officials prepare for potential river flooding during Hurricane Ian
High Springs, FL — County officials are keeping a close eye on river flooding in anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Ian. At River Rise at O'Leno State Park , the Suwannee River Water Management District considers flood stage for the Santa Fe River at 36 North American Vertical Datum of 1988 (NAVD88). According to an on-site gauge, the water level is already there, but one High Springs business owner isn't worried.
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County deactivating shelters, sending fire rescue crews south
ALACHUA COUNTY — On Monday, it looked like Ian could make landfall in North Central Florida as a hurricane. Since the storm moved further and further east, making landfall near Ft. Myers. Thursday morning, it looked like most of the storm would curve around North Central Florida. Because of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
WCJB
We really dodged a bullet’: Residents in Cedar Key feel relieved after Hurricane Ian shifts
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key residents felt winds and rain by the coast but were prepared. “It took us 4 hours, 5 hours to empty my office oh my goodness, now we have to put it back,” said resident Nickie Ricker. “I’m hoping it doesn’t flood.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
mycbs4.com
First day of sandbag distribution and shelters open in Alachua County
The National Weather Service estimates that North Central Florida could get tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday morning. Officials from several departments across Alachua County spent the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. "We got code enforcement folks out here, we're going to be getting build building inspectors out...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County under tropical storm watch, storm shelters open to public
Alachua County announced it is under a tropical storm watch and flood watch as of Tuesday evening. Category 3 Hurricane Ian is about 110 miles southwest of Naples as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to approach Florida’s West Coast beginning Wednesday. The Jacksonville National Weather Service predicts...
mycbs4.com
Citrus County Board of County Commissioners issue mandatory evacuation, shelters open
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has been issued in Citrus County for certain areas beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice, according to the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. The order is now updated to apply to those residing in evacuation Zone A, which contains...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Emergency shelter to open in Alachua County
Alachua County has opened a special needs shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center in anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Ian. Special needs shelters provide one cot per patient, according to the county. Caregivers will not receive a bed, so they need to bring bedding. The center is located...
WCJB
Levy County residents take to shelters amid mandatory evacuation order
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County is the first place in North Central Florida where some residents are being forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Ian. County officials are ordering people who live in mobile homes, RV parks, coastal, and low lying areas, to evacuate. Despite some concerns, it wasn’t...
Tropical Storm Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
mycbs4.com
Residents reflect on "What could have been" during Hurricane Ian
Cedar Key, FL — From sandbags, to boarded windows, Cedar Key residents prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. "We take the hurricanes very seriously here," resident Phil Prescott said that earlier in the week the forecast predicted Hurricane Ian could make landfall at or near Cedar Key. "It...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon area braced for rare, potential direct hit from hurricane
The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.
mycbs4.com
Hurricane Ian Impacting Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.
News4Jax.com
Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
CBS Austin
Evacuees seek shelter ahead of hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Florida — As Hurricane Ian made its way closer to Florida Levy county officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire county to help keep folks safe. The order expires at noon on Wednesday but some took heed and are sheltering at Bronson Middle High School. Gainesville’s general...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
