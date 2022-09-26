Read full article on original website
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
Murder Suspect Now Held In Omaha
Omaha Police say 20-year old Wuanya Smith is back in Omaha, booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of Second Degree Murder, Use Of A Weapon - Gun - To Commit A Felony, Possession Of A Gun By A Prohibited Person, and Violation Of Probation. Omaha Police say Smith faces...
Harlan Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 29-year-old Stormy Shaye Cole Trucke, of Harlan, was sentenced on September 7th to 42 months in prison following his plea to a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. In June 2021, officers responded...
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.
LPD makes arrest in connection to August homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday for a homicide from August. LPD said they arrested 55-year-old William Wright for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection to the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Officials said Wright was first...
Woman convicted in Lancaster County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman initially sentenced on a burglary conviction has gone missing from a correctional facility in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services issued an alert Wednesday night after Danielle Zelazny was reported missing from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. According to NDCS, Zelazny was was in downtown Lincoln for an appointment when she disappeared from authorities.
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence
FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
Council Bluffs man sentenced to 11 years for meth offenses
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins of Council Bluffs was sentenced Sept. 20 to 11 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
Palm appointed judge
PLATTSMOUTH – Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth as a judge in the Second Judicial District including Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties. Palm, age 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been county attorney since 2018 after...
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
Attorneys for Bellevue dad accused of smothering children wants priests’ statements withheld
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 18 months after his two children were found smothered to death in his home in Bellevue, Adam Price was back in Sarpy County Court on Tuesday. The defense team for the 37-year-old Bellevue man argued Tuesday that some of the things he said before his arrest should remain private.
Denver woman sentenced in meth conspiracy
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 35-year-old Colorado woman was sentenced to federal court in Lincoln on Monday for drug charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that Tina Smith was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. District Judge sentenced...
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
Omaha Police Department shines light on area cold cases
September is cold cases awareness month and police are spreading the word about area cold cases in hopes a break can be found. They rely on the public's help along with advances in DNA technology.
Sheriff describes body tattoos of unidentified man
GLENWOOD – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with the case of a body found in the Missouri River on April 23. The remains of a man were found north of the Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa. The state medical examiner helped identify some body tattoos.
