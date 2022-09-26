COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins of Council Bluffs was sentenced Sept. 20 to 11 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO