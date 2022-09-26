Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
DOT awarded $87 million in Federal Highway Redistribution Funding
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Over $87 million was awarded this August to the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities after it received August redistribution funds from the Federal Highway Administration. August Redistribution is a mechanism to redistribute funding authority to states that demonstrated they have met 100 percent of...
kinyradio.com
Alaska to receive $4.8 million in federal funding for safe student learning environments
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Education announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and Alaska is among the 50 states receiving the funding. The Stronger Connections grants aim to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments...
kinyradio.com
Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects. Despite the importance of the upcoming vote, political donors...
kinyradio.com
Fish for Families completes salmon distributions to communities experiencing record-low salmon returns
Ian Turner Demientieff (right) delivers boxes of donated sockeye salmon to Darryl Walker (left) in Holy Cross, Alaska. (Photo credit: Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In July and August, the Fish for Families project delivered more than 14,000 pounds of Bristol Bay sockeye salmon to families in the Chigniks and Yukon River regions where communities saw record-low wild salmon returns and subsistence fisheries were shut down.
kinyradio.com
Retired Trooper Lt. Lonny Piscoya to lead MMIP efforts
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya has returned to the Alaska Department of Public Safety to lead the department's Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative. Piscoya will lead the department's outreach efforts for the MMIP initiative and will assist the Alaska Bureau of Investigation with...
kinyradio.com
Investigation finds Gov. Dunleavy wasn’t involved in firing of former Permanent Fund CEO
In this screenshot from the Alaska Legislature’s website, members of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee prepare to hear testimony on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - An investigation was ordered by a committee of the Alaska Legislature after former CEO Angela Rodell alleged ‘political retribution’ was involved.
kinyradio.com
Alaska delegation applauds President Joe Biden on Western Alaska disaster cost share
Washington, DC (KINY) - The Alaska delegation is applauding the announcement of a 100% federal cost share for the Western Alaska disaster. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have welcomed an announcement that President Biden has approved the State of Alaska’s request to waive the state’s cost share for individual and public assistance for recovery efforts from the impacts of Typhoon Merbok in Western Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody
(Alaska Beacon) - Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey Matoomealook, 37, was pronounced dead on Sept. 25 at Alaska Regional Hospital after 13 days in Corrections custody, becoming the 13th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
