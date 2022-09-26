ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

DOT awarded $87 million in Federal Highway Redistribution Funding

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Over $87 million was awarded this August to the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities after it received August redistribution funds from the Federal Highway Administration. August Redistribution is a mechanism to redistribute funding authority to states that demonstrated they have met 100 percent of...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Fish for Families completes salmon distributions to communities experiencing record-low salmon returns

Ian Turner Demientieff (right) delivers boxes of donated sockeye salmon to Darryl Walker (left) in Holy Cross, Alaska. (Photo credit: Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In July and August, the Fish for Families project delivered more than 14,000 pounds of Bristol Bay sockeye salmon to families in the Chigniks and Yukon River regions where communities saw record-low wild salmon returns and subsistence fisheries were shut down.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Alaska State
Alaska Traffic
kinyradio.com

Retired Trooper Lt. Lonny Piscoya to lead MMIP efforts

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya has returned to the Alaska Department of Public Safety to lead the department's Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative. Piscoya will lead the department's outreach efforts for the MMIP initiative and will assist the Alaska Bureau of Investigation with...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska delegation applauds President Joe Biden on Western Alaska disaster cost share

Washington, DC (KINY) - The Alaska delegation is applauding the announcement of a 100% federal cost share for the Western Alaska disaster. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have welcomed an announcement that President Biden has approved the State of Alaska’s request to waive the state’s cost share for individual and public assistance for recovery efforts from the impacts of Typhoon Merbok in Western Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody

(Alaska Beacon) - Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey Matoomealook, 37, was pronounced dead on Sept. 25 at Alaska Regional Hospital after 13 days in Corrections custody, becoming the 13th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy