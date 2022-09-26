Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
WOWT
Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the Honda Fit was southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver lost control. The car went across the road hit an embankment and rolled over.
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
klkntv.com
Man smashed windows at downtown business with skateboard, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A skateboard wasn’t used for riding when the windows of a downtown business were shattered Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Just after 12:30 a.m., a witness saw a man use a skateboard to break into Top Shelf, which is near 11th and O Streets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff describes body tattoos of unidentified man
GLENWOOD – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with the case of a body found in the Missouri River on April 23. The remains of a man were found north of the Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa. The state medical examiner helped identify some body tattoos.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital overnight. Officers were directed to Park Avenue and Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight Wednesday. Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers...
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
fox42kptm.com
Goodwill is in need of donations for new location in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after trying to kick officer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was arrested Tuesday evening after trying to kick an officer, Lincoln Police say. Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were sent to a home near 70th and Vine Streets after a 31-year-old woman reported hearing someone in her garage. While investigating the sound, the...
1011now.com
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
kios.org
The 55th Wing is returning to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha this week
(Omaha, NE) -- The Air Force reconnaissance jets and command and control aircraft are coming back to Omaha. The planes from the 55th Wing have been based at the Lincoln Airport for the last year and a half while a main runway was being re-built at Offutt Air Force Base. The new runway is named Runway 13-31, representing its approach -- 130 degrees from the northwest, 310 degrees from the southeast. There'll be a ribbon cutting at the new Offutt runway this Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., and then the planes will start landing.
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
Comments / 0