zycrypto.com
Jungle Safari: Upcoming Web3 Game To Get NFT Airdrop from Apejet
A GameFi ecosystem called Apejet aims to introduce blockchain technology’s potential to the gaming industry. The Apejet ecosystem seeks to build a platform that enables game developers to raise money by integrating Apejet into their games and making JET tokens the rewards players receive. Selling JET tokens to players would allow game developers to raise funds for their projects. Gamers who buy JET tokens first will have access to beta testing and special in-game items.
zycrypto.com
Next-Gen GameFi Tokens: Moshnake, Decentraland, Axie Infinity
Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA), and Axie Infinity (AXS) are next-gen GameFi tokens that could dramatically increase the growing popularity of blockchain gaming. Interest in blockchain gaming doubled over the past year, and popular gaming cryptocurrencies, Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS), are leading the way. Also, the new cryptocurrency, Moshnake (MSH), plans to bring back fond memories of old-time classics with a touch of new generation gaming.
zycrypto.com
RobotEra: Early Blockchain Sandbox Game Project Officially Launched
An early blockchain sandbox game project recently received its official launch. Despite being severely damaged, the current crypto market continues to garner a lot of attention. In reality, the so-called blockchain sandbox game is more like Lego Die Lego in that it allows players to create their own world by buying land and basic structures. At the moment, Sandbox is the most well-known blockchain sandbox game, and RobotEra is a recently launched blockchain sandbox game project.
