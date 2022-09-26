Read full article on original website
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Flagler Beach pier on the east coast of Florida has sustained significant damage as Hurricane Ian whipped up waves that broke off a large portion of the wooden structure. Locals captured video and photos of the destruction Thursday afternoon as waters rose and crashed onto the pier, leaving debris on the shoreline.
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast. The hurricane’s center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island...
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that...
Records from Wisconsin election probe to be made public
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All records from the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website for the public to view. That’s what an attorney representing the office created to lead the investigation told a judge on Tuesday. The investigation was led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was fired in August by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. But the office Gableman led still exists after he was fired. American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group, has filed four open records lawsuits against Gableman, Vos and the office seeking records created during the investigation.
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Color Drives
If you’re seeking to cruise through the colors of autumn, Wisconsin is bristling with scenic drives, beautiful, wooded trails and stunning fall train rides. Here’s to finding the golden moments you’ve been waiting all year for. This interactive map includes up-to-date information on fall color conditions across...
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released by the state Department of Public Instruction. The results showed fewer than half of Wisconsin students were deemed proficient in 2022, a drop of about 10% of students who were deemed proficient in 2019. The tests were canceled in 2020 and had low participation in 2021.
Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits seeking records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, action that comes six weeks before the November election. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come a day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted. All of the lawsuits focus on issues that Republicans have been campaigning on against Evers and other Democrats. The Milwaukee lawsuit seeks records related to a get-out-the-vote campaign in the city. The one against Evers seeks records related to the Union Grove veterans home.
AARP poll shows Wisconsinites age 50+ lean Republican in race for Governor & U.S. Senate
WISCONSIN- A new AARP Wisconsin poll shows Wisconsinites over the age of 50 favor Republican candidates when it comes to Governor and US Senate. The poll, released today, shows respondents leaned towards Tim Michels in his race for Governor over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers 50% to 47% and favored Senator Ron Johnson over his challenger Mandela Barnes 51% to 46%.
100-day streak of falling gas prices ends, prices rise again
FOND DU LAC – Gas prices in Wisconsin on the rise again after a 100-day streak of falling rates. Customers see a $0.35 cent increase this week, according to American Automobile Association. Midwest Region AAA Director of Public Relations Nick Jarmusz tells TMJ4 News. that a refinery fire in...
Frost advisory issued across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Another chilly night is in store for southeastern Wisconsin. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The low temperature could get down around 35 degrees in some inland parts of the region, according to Storm Team 4...
