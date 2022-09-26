Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Georgetown council members double down on decision to fund confederate flag museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown council members are standing by their decision to fund a local museum where the confederate flag flies, despite the Attorney General’s Office finding they violated a FOIA request in the process. Georgetown Town Council met Monday night and doubled down on their decision to...
WMDT.com
City of Milford greenlights project for upgrades to downtown park
MILFORD, Del. – Memorial Park in downtown Milford will soon get a big makeover as the city has green lit a project for upgrades. The moves comes after the city council’s approval and public input. Upgrades will include a new children’s playground and the addition of 6 pickle...
delawarepublic.org
Court ordered Sussex County property reassessment on track
For the last year, Sussex County has been reassessing commercial and private property values. Tyler Technologies, the vendor selected to do the review, said it’s reassessed around 53,000 residential properties so far. In 2020, a Chancery Court judge ruled the state’s property tax system unconstitutional as part of an...
WMDT.com
City of Rehoboth Beach holds special meeting to discuss offshore wind proposals
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Tuesday, a special meeting was held on potential benefits and drawbacks of building an offshore wind farm in the area. Currently, US Wind and Ørsted are planning to build facilities off the coast of Sussex and Worcester Counties. “I certainly have formed my own...
WMDT.com
$6.38M industrial park making its way to Milford, aiming to boost employment
MILFORD, Del.- If you’re at the corner of Milford-Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, you’ll see nothing more than a corn field. Soon it will be home to the new Milford Corporate Center. The city held an open house Tuesday night to get community members feedback on the upcoming...
WMDT.com
47 ABC catches up with MD Gubernatorial candidates at Tawes Crab and Clam Bake
CRISFIELD, Md. – It’s not often that you find delicious local seafood and the biggest political event of the year in one place. But, that’s exactly what happens each year at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield. Just 40 days shy of Maryland’s general election, gubernatorial candidates talked policy with reporters. However, that wasn’t without taking a few shots at each other.
WMDT.com
Princess Anne non-profit honored for helping former inmates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WMDT.com
Milford implements second power cost adjustment of the year, officials provide tips to save
MILFORD, Del.- City of Milford electric customers can expect to see a slight increase on their bill, as the city is implementing its second power cost adjustment of the year. That 6.2% increase will go into effect October 1st and customers will see it reflected on their November utility bill.
WMDT.com
Environmental Group Protests DNREC info session on proposed Seaford biogas facility
SEAFORD, Del.- Environmental group Food and Water Watch are protesting an information session being held to discuss a new bio-gas facility in Seaford. The session hosted by DNREC and BioEnergy Devco was meant to allow the public to ask questions about the proposed site. Food and Water Watch say while...
WMDT.com
Plans moving ahead to break ground for a new Millsboro Police Department
MILLSBORO, Del.- The Millsboro Police Department is moving forward towards breaking ground on a new facility. Chief Brian Calloway said the process of trying to bring this space to life has been a long. Currently, the police department is housed in an old post office, they came into the building in 1996. The building is equipped to hold around 10 to 12 officers, but currently they have 18 sworn officers and they are authorized for 21.
WBOC
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
GEORGETOWN, De. -- The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end. According to the Delaware Attorney General, the town council broke the freedom of information act, or FOIA, by providing the Georgetown Historical Society with funding, without going through the proper process. It's why the NAACP and other organizations are asking the state to pursue legal action.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Neighbors Creates Affordable Housing in Historic Downtown Easton
Chesapeake Neighbors, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region committed to providing safe, accessible, and affordable housing in Maryland, is pleased to announce the purchase of Primrose House in Historic Easton, Maryland. “There is nowhere in Maryland that has enough affordable housing,” said Judi Olinger, Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors. “We are excited...
St. Mary’s Homelessness Prevention Board Plans Community Resource Day
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board at this year’s Community Resource Day, to be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension, located at 21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park. This event is free and open to the public. Talk to representatives from more than […]
Ocean City Today
Candy store, employee housing coming to 81st Street in Ocean City
The former Hatland store on 81st Street is taking on a much sweeter use following the approval of new project plans last week. On Sept. 20, the Ocean City Planning Comission approved a site plan for a two-story, mixed use building, complete with a Sugar Kingdom candy shop and employee housing, at 8103 Coastal Highway.
WMDT.com
“Our students deserve the very best:” DSU breaks ground on future agriculture building, push to grow pipeline of STEM professionals
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, shovels hit the ground as a symbol of new beginnings for students at Delaware State University with a ground breaking ceremony for its new Agriculture Building. “Our students deserve the very best living and learning places. This is going to be one of those things,” President Dr. Tony Allen said.
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
WBOC
Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
