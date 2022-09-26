Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
dewittcountytoday.com
The Gray Barn Mercantile opens in Downtown Cuero
The vacant buildings to beautiful historic downtown Cuero are slowly starting to be occupied. Last Thursday, The Gray Barn Mercantile, owned by Cheryl Walyuchow, officially held its grand opening at a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. “I decided that I wanted to do something different, so...
crossroadstoday.com
‘Left for Dead: The Kristene Chapa Story’ documentary shares survivors story
BEEVILLE, Texas – ‘Left for Dead: The Kristene Chapa Story’ is a new documentary releasing this week. The documentary had a private screening in Beeville for Coastal Bend College students. Kristene Chapa, a survivor of a brutal attack in Portland, located near Corpus Christi, was sexually assaulted...
Most Polite or Rudest City: Where Does Victoria Fall on the List
I wasn't born in the Crossroads, but I got here as fast as I could. It sounds over the top, but I really love our Crossroads community. I'm not oblivious to the fact that the Victoria, where I live has a few "quirks," but I've lived long enough on this planet to note that every city, big or small, has their "things."
Marcos Pizza is Opening Very Soon in Victoria
Let's just add another fast food restaurant to the list of the many that have opened or are about to open. According to the Marcos Pizza website, Victoria has popped up on their map of restaurants that are coming soon. The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. This building used to be Pro-Cuts and right next to it was Charlie's Liquor and Wine. Who remembers those businesses?
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling
LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
Cuero, Yoakum fire crews work to extinguish house fire early Monday morning
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Fire and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 3rd St. in Cuero. Firefighters took action quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the front part of the house. Before crews could gain control of the fire, the home and a shed were a total loss.
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity
LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
seguintoday.com
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
victoriatx.org
City of Victoria hires new assistant city attorney
Adam West was recently hired as the assistant city attorney for the City of Victoria. In this role, he will serve as a primary legal representative for City departments, board and commissions under the direction of the city attorney. Prior to his current role, he worked as an assistant county attorney; a juvenile defense attorney; an elementary school teacher; and a youth referee and City summer camp leader. West earned his bachelor’s degree from Utah Valley University and his law degree from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.
KSAT 12
The disappearance of great-grandmother Pauline Diaz: South Texas Crime Stories
63-year-old Pauline Diaz was walking out of the HEB she worked at on the Southeast Side off of Southeast Military Dr and Goliad. It was about 2 p.m. on December 7, 2010, when Diaz was seen on surveillance video walking out of the grocery store and talking with a woman.
Bee County deputies respond to a bailout
A Facebook post states that Live Oak County Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The individual driving the vehicle was stopped by a barrier while attempting to drive through a fence.
