Houston, TX

Citrus County Chronicle

Saints QB Winston 'doubtful' vs. Vikings; Dalton ready

LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is “doubtful” to play New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, coach Dennis Allen said Friday. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with Winston missing a third consecutive practice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
QUEENS, NY

