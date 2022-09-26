ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Warriors announce 2022-23 training camp roster

After an offseason victory lap following the Golden State Warriors win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the defending champions are officially back on the court. On Sep. 24, members of the team reported to San Francisco for the first official practice of training camp and media day. The Warriors will get practice underway in the Bay Area before a trip to Tokyo to start the preseason overseas against the Washington Wizards.
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'

DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
