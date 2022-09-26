Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
Former NBA player Marquis Teague has signed with Kolossos Rodou B.C., a team in Greece. He played three seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
BREAKING: Big Update On Lonzo Ball's Injury Timeline
On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported an update on Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
RELATED PEOPLE
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
LeBron James Names His All-Time Lakers Starting Five
He left one big name out and explained why.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Cooks Up New Approach To Attacking New Season
Can A.D. get back to his All-NBA ways with a fresh ethos?
Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation
O'Neal breaks down the suspension of the Boston Celtics coach
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player
The Washington Wizards have signed Devon Dotson, who played for the Chicago Bulls last season.
Russell Westbrook seems to have a different attitude this season
Last season was a disastrous one for the Los Angeles Lakers, and most of the blame fell on the shoulders of Russell Westbrook. Just about the entire fan base has been calling for him to be traded since January, but the team hasn’t succeeded in doing so, at least not yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warriors announce 2022-23 training camp roster
After an offseason victory lap following the Golden State Warriors win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the defending champions are officially back on the court. On Sep. 24, members of the team reported to San Francisco for the first official practice of training camp and media day. The Warriors will get practice underway in the Bay Area before a trip to Tokyo to start the preseason overseas against the Washington Wizards.
8x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, Dwight Howard still remains a free agent. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic over his career.
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
Comments / 0