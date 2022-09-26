Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Warning for the Treasure Coast Lifted as Ian Enters Atlantic East of Cape Canaveral
Florida - Thursday September 29, 2022: Around noon Thursday the central core of Tropical Storm Ian entered the Atlantic near Cape Canaveral. Now that its back over warm waters again Acting National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Mike Brennan says it’s expected to regain hurricane strength. “We’re forecasting Ian to become a hurricane as it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. We’ve now issued a Hurricane Warning for the entire coast of the state of South Carolina.”
Search and Rescue Effort Continue Across Southwest Florida
Florida - Friday September 30, 2022: More than 700 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte & Lee counties since search and rescue operations began Thursday morning. There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 2.5 million reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 200,000 accounts in Southwest Florida.
Ian Slams Florida, Now Tracking Northeast Across the State
Florida - September 28, 2022: Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's west coast just after 3 PM Wednesday near Cayo Costa, in Lee County. It came ashore as a major Category 4 hurricane packing sustained winds of 155 mph. The storm surge in some areas reached a height of 12 feet...
Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian
Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
NWS: What the Treasure and Space Coasts Should Expect from Hurricane Ian
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: The Treasure and Space Coasts are now under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Although landfall is not expected along Florida’s west coast until late Wednesday, we’re already feeling the impact. Meteorologist Derrick Weitlich with the National Weather Service in Melbourne says those impacts will continue to build throughout today and tomorrow.
Hurricane Ian Update 4: St. Lucie County Offices Remain Closed Sept. 29, Combines Shelters
St. Lucie County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries, parks and attractions will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 as Hurricane Ian impacts our area with strong winds and heavy rains. Some essential St. Lucie County employees will continue working at the Emergency Operations Center and at other locations until the storm passes through our area.
DeSantis Asks Biden for a Major Disaster Declaration for All 67 Florida Counties
Florida - September 28, 2022: Because of the severity and expected devastation from Hurricane Ian, Governor Ron DeSantis is requesting a Major Disaster declaration from President Biden for all 67 counties of the state, for all categories, and all types of assistance. If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a...
NHC Wednesday 8 AM: Ian Has Grown Into a Major Category 4 Hurricane; It's Expected to Make Landfall Early This Afternoon in the Area of Charlotte County
Florida - Wednesday September 28, 2022: As of 8 AM Wednesday morning, September 28, the National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Ian had strengthened to a major Category 4 Hurricane. It is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane with sustained winds of 155 MPH.
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 2
Fort Pierce - September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning remains for Florida’s east coast. Locally, we are under a Tornado Watch this morning along with a Flood Warning. With Ian’s more...
UPDATE: Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Preparations, Watches, and Warnings
Florida - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Mandatory Evacuation Orders have been issued for select areas, including coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas in several counties. To see if you are under an evacuation order, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders/ and follow local officials for updates. As of 11 AM Tuesday, September 27,...
Transportation Being Provided to St. Lucie County Shelters for Hurricane Ian
St. Lucie County - Wednesday September 28, 2022: St. Lucie County’s Emergency Management Division is working with community partners to provide transportation to area shelters today before Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today from 7 a.m. to 5...
SLC: Power Outages But No Reported Injuries or Major Damage in the County
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: Some power outages are being reported this morning across St. Lucie County, but over-all there has been only minor damage and no reported injuries from what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Overall, St. Lucie County Communications Director Eric Gill reports that flooding...
Governor DeSantis - This is a Dangerous Life Threatening Storm
Sarasota - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Governor DeSantis held news conferences in Tallahassee in Sarasota Tuesday, calling on the public to heed warnings and take Hurricane Ian seriously. The governor emphasized the danger of Hurricane Ian which is coming ashore Wednesday as a major Category 3 Hurricane with the potential...
Treasure Coast Food Bank Preparing Meals, Staging Supplies for Distribution Once Ian Is Gone
Treasure Coast - Wednesday September 28, 2022: As Hurricane Ian makes its way across Florida, Treasure Coast Food Bank will remain in operation, preparing meals and staging supplies for distribution once the storm has passed. The staff is coordinating with county, regional, state, and national partners who are monitoring the...
The Relief and Recovery Effort Has Begun
Florida - September 29, 2022: The relief and recovery effort has begun. State and federal resources are flooding into the disaster zones across Florida to provide what’s needed for the communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. Portable cell towers have been brought in to provide communication and...
OIR: Hurricane Ian Catastrophe Claims Reporting
Florida - September 28, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is providing notice to insurers to file catastrophe claims data for Hurricane Ian. Insurers should use the Simplified 2022 Catastrophe Reporting Form (CRF) submitted through the Insurance Regulation Filing System (IRFS). OIR is instituting this data call for...
St. Lucie County Public Schools Will Remain Closed FRIDAY
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: All St. Lucie Public Schools and District Offices will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th due to power outages at several schools. "I want to thank our amazing staff members who went above and beyond to welcome our community into our shelters,...
Florida Department of Financial Services - Home Insurance in the Wake of Ian
Tallahassee - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis provides the following information as Hurricane Ian approaches the peninsula. The Department has interfaced with the Top 25 insurance carriers in Florida to confirm and coordinate with companies on preparations to mobilize disaster...
USDA Ready to Provide Assistance in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
Florida - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses in the path of Hurricane Ian that USDA has programs that provide assistance in the wake of disasters. USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices stand ready and are eager to help.
