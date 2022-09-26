Read full article on original website
MCAS results show students recovering from the turmoil of pandemic learning but reveal losses in English language arts
Following the release of the 2022 MCAS results, school districts put emphasis on recovering learning losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide standardized test scores released Thursday show students are recovering from the chaos of pandemic learning but reveal losses in English language arts. Elementary and middle school students saw...
As educators work without a contract, South Hadley teacher union plans protest
SOUTH HADLEY – A union representing educators in the Public Schools planed a rally Thursday afternoon at the high school to raise awareness that the unionized K-12 staff have been working more than a year without a labor contract. The last contract expired in the summer of 2021 and...
How Ludlow High School Students View Subject Colors
Every day, when I open my backpack, I’m struck by the image of multiple color-coded folders and notebooks — one color for each subject. I begin to wonder what led me to the assignment of colors to classes. I always said it was a tactic to stay organized, but why is math always red? Over the past few years, the concept of assigned colors for each subject has become a fiery debate. It appears that everyone has a strong opinion about how they color codes their classes. The class debated over math, English, history, science, and foreign language.
Westfield schools making plans, seeking help for next month’s STEM Week
WESTFIELD — Science, Technology and Engineering Supervisor Lauren Figy Cadigan, Elementary STEM Coach Lindsey Ayers and Math Supervisor Kate Perez are gearing up for this year’s STEM Week in Westfield’s public schools, Oct. 17 to 21. Plans are still being finalized and will be posted, said Cadigan....
Fires set in Amherst Regional High School bathrooms lead to early dismissal
AMHERST — Small fires intentionally set in bathrooms at Amherst Regional High School on Sept. 15 led to students being dismissed early from the building, and all athletic events being canceled. For Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, the incidents in which towel dispensers were set on fireare cause for...
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
Jail time alternative center reopens in Northampton
Wednesday marked the grand reopening of the Northampton Community Justice Support Center. It's one location of 18 across the state, that offers an alternative to jail time.
Amherst Town Council may ask state for ARPA funds to to increase grant for Jones Library project
The Town Council will discuss sending letters to legislators urging more state money be available to fund the Jones Library renovation and expansion project by using federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief dollars. A draft of the letter, due to be discussed at a meeting Monday and published on the...
Westfield boards need to heed neighbors’ opposition to warehouse (Letters)
Regarding the proposed Target supply chain facility on North Road (Route 202) and Falcon Drive, Westfield. I am Connie Adams, owner of Yellow Stonehouse Farm located at 354 Root Road in Westfield. I oppose the Target facility and hope to persuade my fellow citizens and members of the Planning Board to vote against this project. The Planning Board acts as if they should always issue special permits when requested. Might I suggest that special permits should be special — which means rare and infrequent. Special permits should not be issued when more than 70 residents assemble at a Planning Board meeting in opposition because it will adversely affect the neighborhood — a key standard (Section 1-50.6, No. 2) for rejecting a special permit.
Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia takes MassHire’s pledge to support workers recovering from addiction
HOLYOKE – Becoming the first municipality to join the initiative, the city pledged to implement MassHire Holyoke Career Center’s “Recovery Ready Workforce,” an initiative addressing employees’ addiction issues. On Tuesday, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia signed the pledge along with Ramona Rivera-Reno, MassHire-Holyoke’s executive director for...
UMass academics are suffering in the wake of over-admittance
It is no secret that University of Massachusetts students are facing a housing crisis this fall, with significant overcrowding in dorms leading to some students having to reside in Hadley’s Econo Lodge; a ten minute drive from campus or an hour-long walk along a busy highway. UMass has stated that students living in these hotel spaces can expect to stay there through the fall semester, but will be given priority access to on-campus housing come spring. Yet, it remains unclear how the University will accommodate students who wish to move on campus if campus remains completely full.
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
Two weeks after damning racial equity report, Worcester City Council punts discussion to subcommittee
Nearly two weeks after a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments appeared on the Worcester City Council agenda, city councilors voted to send it to subcommittee without much discussion. Councilor At-Large Morris Bergman asked who the consultants on the project were, because he said he would have...
Town by Town: banned book exhibit, emergency preparedness, and YMCA golf classic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow. The Springfield Technical Community College Library offered an exhibit that puts a spotlight on book banning. The exhibit, which ran last week, features a “Periodic Table of Banned Books,” which includes titles of...
Chicopee School Committee member Timothy Wagner moving out of Ward 1
CHICOPEE – School Committee member Timothy Wagner announced he is moving out of the ward he represents and will not run for reelection to his seat in November 2023. Wagner, 19, was a recent Comprehensive High School graduate when he was first elected to serve as the Ward 1 School Committee member in November 2020. He is now a second-year student at Springfield Technical Community College.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
Western Mass. sees spike in COVID wastewater levels, auguring more cases
Most Western Massachusetts counties are seeing rising levels of the COVID-19 virus in their wastewater, which can be an early indicator of rising COVID infections, and Hampshire County is leading the way, recent data shows. Wastewater surveillance is a common method used to monitor rates of COVID infections in a...
Former Friendly's seen as solution to parking, traffic problems at adjacent Springfield elementary school
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to acquire a former Friendly’s restaurant to avert a potential traffic nightmare on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares. The City Council is weighing whether to approve spending $1.125 million to purchase the former Friendly’s on Sumner Avenue where the parking...
City Councilor seeks to use old Friendly’s building on Sumner Ave. for nearby school
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A building in Springfield has remained vacant since the Friendly’s restaurant closed. Now, the city is considering purchasing it to use for a nearby school. The old Friendly’s restaurant sits on Sumner Avenue in Springfield, right next to Sumner Avenue Elementary School. Right now, that...
