Every day, when I open my backpack, I’m struck by the image of multiple color-coded folders and notebooks — one color for each subject. I begin to wonder what led me to the assignment of colors to classes. I always said it was a tactic to stay organized, but why is math always red? Over the past few years, the concept of assigned colors for each subject has become a fiery debate. It appears that everyone has a strong opinion about how they color codes their classes. The class debated over math, English, history, science, and foreign language.

LUDLOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO