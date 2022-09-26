ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

MCAS results show students recovering from the turmoil of pandemic learning but reveal losses in English language arts

Following the release of the 2022 MCAS results, school districts put emphasis on recovering learning losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide standardized test scores released Thursday show students are recovering from the chaos of pandemic learning but reveal losses in English language arts. Elementary and middle school students saw...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
ludlowcub.com

How Ludlow High School Students View Subject Colors

Every day, when I open my backpack, I’m struck by the image of multiple color-coded folders and notebooks — one color for each subject. I begin to wonder what led me to the assignment of colors to classes. I always said it was a tactic to stay organized, but why is math always red? Over the past few years, the concept of assigned colors for each subject has become a fiery debate. It appears that everyone has a strong opinion about how they color codes their classes. The class debated over math, English, history, science, and foreign language.
LUDLOW, MA
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Fires set in Amherst Regional High School bathrooms lead to early dismissal

AMHERST — Small fires intentionally set in bathrooms at Amherst Regional High School on Sept. 15 led to students being dismissed early from the building, and all athletic events being canceled. For Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, the incidents in which towel dispensers were set on fireare cause for...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield boards need to heed neighbors' opposition to warehouse (Letters)

Regarding the proposed Target supply chain facility on North Road (Route 202) and Falcon Drive, Westfield. I am Connie Adams, owner of Yellow Stonehouse Farm located at 354 Root Road in Westfield. I oppose the Target facility and hope to persuade my fellow citizens and members of the Planning Board to vote against this project. The Planning Board acts as if they should always issue special permits when requested. Might I suggest that special permits should be special — which means rare and infrequent. Special permits should not be issued when more than 70 residents assemble at a Planning Board meeting in opposition because it will adversely affect the neighborhood — a key standard (Section 1-50.6, No. 2) for rejecting a special permit.
WESTFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass academics are suffering in the wake of over-admittance

It is no secret that University of Massachusetts students are facing a housing crisis this fall, with significant overcrowding in dorms leading to some students having to reside in Hadley’s Econo Lodge; a ten minute drive from campus or an hour-long walk along a busy highway. UMass has stated that students living in these hotel spaces can expect to stay there through the fall semester, but will be given priority access to on-campus housing come spring. Yet, it remains unclear how the University will accommodate students who wish to move on campus if campus remains completely full.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee member Timothy Wagner moving out of Ward 1

CHICOPEE – School Committee member Timothy Wagner announced he is moving out of the ward he represents and will not run for reelection to his seat in November 2023. Wagner, 19, was a recent Comprehensive High School graduate when he was first elected to serve as the Ward 1 School Committee member in November 2020. He is now a second-year student at Springfield Technical Community College.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
