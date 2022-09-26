Sharon Osbourne Never Imagined She Would Be Branded a Racist (Exclusive)

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out after her controversial exit from “The Talk.”

She opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about the fallout from defending her friend Piers Morgan’s treatment of Meghan Markle and about her all-new FOX Nation documentary “To Hell and Back.”

Terri asked, “Did you ever, ever imagine you would be branded a racist?” Osbourne replied, “Never, never, never.”

Her emotions are still raw more than a year and a half after the infamous on-set confrontation with Sheryl Underwood and dealing with threats that landed her in treatment

Osbourne said, “I was in treatment for eight months and it took me a year that I could talk about it without feeling like I'm gonna cry or any hostility because you go through all these different emotions.”

Terri asked, “What kind of treatment are we talking?”

Sharon explained, “Three days a week, I would go in for two and a half hours and I would have this treatment called ketamine treatment and, um, it's something that they inject into you and it's sort of like a truth drug.”

Her family supported her every step of the way.

Seymour asked, “How did they support you during this terrible time?

Osbourne said, “They just kept saying, ‘Mum, this isn't over. You're not over. Don't let them win.’ They kept saying over and over and over, ‘Get yourself together, take time out, get yourself together, and don't let them win because it would only make them too happy if they know that this is it.’”

After the Osbournes became the first family of reality TV, they are making a comeback.

Sharon revealed, “I've just been signed to do a 10-part series with the BBC and so everything is, everything is back to the way that it was.”

She went on, “They are following us, moving from America back to England… We are very excited about it.”

The star is moving back to England, and she says she has moved on from the incident at “The Talk.”

Terri asked, “How has this painful experience changed you?”

“I don't want it to have changed me because I don't want to not trust people that I work with. I don't want that, and I don't want it to be a carryover,” she said.

“It’s like, I've mourned everything, got it out of my system, and I just move on and, and just the most important thing to me was that this isn't the end of what I do. That people would say, ‘Oh, yeah, well, we don't see her around because she's a racist.’ And I didn't want my career that I'd worked so hard on to end that way, and I was determined for it not to because I'm like, ‘I am just not going to let people, those people, win. I won't.’”

Sharon will debut her new Fox Nation docuseries "To Hell and Back" on September 26.