ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne Never Imagined She Would Be Branded a Racist (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FiUT_0iBEQXnL00

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out after her controversial exit from “The Talk.”

She opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about the fallout from defending her friend Piers Morgan’s treatment of Meghan Markle and about her all-new FOX Nation documentary “To Hell and Back.”

Terri asked, “Did you ever, ever imagine you would be branded a racist?” Osbourne replied, “Never, never, never.”

Her emotions are still raw more than a year and a half after the infamous on-set confrontation with Sheryl Underwood and dealing with threats that landed her in treatment

Osbourne said, “I was in treatment for eight months and it took me a year that I could talk about it without feeling like I'm gonna cry or any hostility because you go through all these different emotions.”

Terri asked, “What kind of treatment are we talking?”

Sharon explained, “Three days a week, I would go in for two and a half hours and I would have this treatment called ketamine treatment and, um, it's something that they inject into you and it's sort of like a truth drug.”

Her family supported her every step of the way.

Seymour asked, “How did they support you during this terrible time?

Osbourne said, “They just kept saying, ‘Mum, this isn't over. You're not over. Don't let them win.’ They kept saying over and over and over, ‘Get yourself together, take time out, get yourself together, and don't let them win because it would only make them too happy if they know that this is it.’”

After the Osbournes became the first family of reality TV, they are making a comeback.

Sharon revealed, “I've just been signed to do a 10-part series with the BBC and so everything is, everything is back to the way that it was.”

She went on, “They are following us, moving from America back to England… We are very excited about it.”

The star is moving back to England, and she says she has moved on from the incident at “The Talk.”

Terri asked, “How has this painful experience changed you?”

“I don't want it to have changed me because I don't want to not trust people that I work with. I don't want that, and I don't want it to be a carryover,” she said.

“It’s like, I've mourned everything, got it out of my system, and I just move on and, and just the most important thing to me was that this isn't the end of what I do. That people would say, ‘Oh, yeah, well, we don't see her around because she's a racist.’ And I didn't want my career that I'd worked so hard on to end that way, and I was determined for it not to because I'm like, ‘I am just not going to let people, those people, win. I won't.’”

Sharon will debut her new Fox Nation docuseries "To Hell and Back" on September 26.

Comments / 2

Related
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheryl Underwood
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Terri Seymour
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Reality Tv#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Fox Nation
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy