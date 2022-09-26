ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo

James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots, while adding nine rebounds and...
