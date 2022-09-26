Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
NBC Sports
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo
The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics
Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
Jay Larranaga won’t join Celtics coaching staff after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still active in the market for bringing aboard another coach to their staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. However, one potential candidate for the team will be staying put as Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga has elected to stay in Los Angeles according to a report from Chris Mannix of SI.com.
NBC Sports
Steph proves Bomani Jones wrong after winning fourth title
Steph Curry winning his fourth NBA championship and first NBA Finals MVP award in 2022 proved a lot of naysayers wrong, including ESPN's Bomani Jones. Jones was on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Wednesday and told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky that he recants his criticisms of the Warriors star.
NBC Sports
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
NBC Sports
Steph, JP receive welcoming gifts from Warriors fans in Japan
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors were given a warm welcome by NBA fans at the Tokyo International Airport. “Excited to be here,” Curry said with a smile after landing. “Flight was cool. Watched some movies, took a couple of naps, got ready to go. I’m locked in.”
How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal
The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics
The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBC Sports
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
lastwordonsports.com
Journeyman Player May Have Found a Home With the Boston Bruins
This will be a crucial start to the season for the Boston Bruins. They will be without three key players in Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk to begin the year. But with pre-season underway and players fighting for available roster spots, one name has started to turn heads during these exhibition games. A journeyman across the professional hockey world – Bruins forward AJ Greer.
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
NBC Sports
Tatum shades Grant Williams while assessing C's frontcourt options
Boston Celtics basketball isn't officially back until somebody makes fun of Grant Williams. The fourth-year forward is one of a few healthy Celtics big men who could see increased roles early in the season with Robert Williams sidelined for eight to 12 weeks and Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with a torn ACL.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers announce home game vs. Chiefs will be played on Sunday night
Hurricane Ian did not hit Tampa Bay as hard as the forecasts indicated it would, and as a result the Buccaneers are ready, willing and able to host Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries
The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime of Thursday Night Football, but the game seems meaningless after Tua Tagovailoa‘s scary injury. The Dolphins quarterback was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries. The team reports that Tagovailoa was conscious as he left the field and has movement in all his extremities.
Shaq admits he was ‘serial cheater,’ hopes Celtics’ Ime Udoka can keep his family
When the Ime Udoka suspension and news made its way through the NBA, it put the Celtics in an awkward situation heading into training camp and the new season. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla leads the way as the C’s opened camp Tuesday and are left to deal with the fallout.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler
There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
