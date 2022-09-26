The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO