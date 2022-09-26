A sprinkle or two will be possible throughout the day on Friday, with a few of these very light showers possible by the time games are kicking off. Any rain we see will be extremely light, with most of the area remaining dry by game time. Temperatures are looking pretty good as well, going from the comfy mid-60s to the upper 50s by the end of the games. Coats won’t be a bad idea either then going to & from the games this evening.

