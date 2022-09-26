Read full article on original website
Frosty making an appearance
A clear sky tonight and a wind that goes still calm will provide an early season nip of frost and perhaps the first freezing temperatures of the season for us. Both of these typically happen over the next week in any given season. But we haven’t seen a freeze this early since 2012 when it happened on September 23rd. The 30 year average is October 4th.
A Great Evening on the Grid Iron
A sprinkle or two will be possible throughout the day on Friday, with a few of these very light showers possible by the time games are kicking off. Any rain we see will be extremely light, with most of the area remaining dry by game time. Temperatures are looking pretty good as well, going from the comfy mid-60s to the upper 50s by the end of the games. Coats won’t be a bad idea either then going to & from the games this evening.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
All Clear for Outdoor Activities
The prolonged stretch of sunny skies will continue at least through the weekend. Hurricane Ian will actually block high pressure moving in this weekend from being able to venture farther east. In other words, Hurricane Ian is impacting our forecast without us seeing any rain from it.
