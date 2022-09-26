ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Mobile, AL
Fairhope, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stunts and lifts return to Mobile County cheer after being grounded for 30 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s safe to say -- Friday night lights in Mobile County -- would not be the same without cheerleaders!. “Cheerleading is a sport -- whether it’s recognized or not -- these girls are athletes. They train hard. They work hard. They are not here just for the spirit of the school... They’re training their bodies all the time,” explained Elizabeth Blackburn, MGM Cheerleading Coach.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tram the Town to offer haunted tram rides in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Haunted Trams are expected to start mid October. They will depart from Iron Hand on Friday and Saturday nights. Details will be released on tramthetown.com. Private trams can also be booked for birthday parties, booze cruises, and more! Email info@tramthetown.com for more information. Tram The Town brings...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Malaga Inn named 6th Best Haunted Hotel in America

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today. According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Quiche Bites

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rouses’ Chef Nino joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for breakfast quiche bites. • 1 12-opening muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray) 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. 2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster from ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a preview of upcoming fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and the Saenger Theater. Below are a few of the upcoming events!. -The Mann’s 10/1 at Civic Center Theater. -The Concert: Tribute to ABBA...
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?

That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL

