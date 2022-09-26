Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Unlikely Art: Mobile Convention Center unveils beautiful murals in a different location
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Take a drive through downtown Mobile, and you will see one of the many murals our city’s talented artists created. The Mobile Convention Center parking garage is one place you might not think to look for local art. But this unlikely location is now the home of four beautiful murals with plans for many more.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Remembering Coolio: His life and career in photos
A look back at the life and career of Los Angeles rapper, Coolio. The Grammy-award winning artist passed away on Sept. 28 at 59 years old.
utv44.com
Pondering his next move: Apparent runaway pig making his rounds in Mobile neighborhoods
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig has been seen in a number of Mobile neighborhoods, causing quite the commotion. On Wednesday morning, he visited several people in the Ridgefield community. Residents tried their best to draw the pig closer, but the pig did not fall for it. Some people were even giving the pig apples and celery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Stunts and lifts return to Mobile County cheer after being grounded for 30 years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s safe to say -- Friday night lights in Mobile County -- would not be the same without cheerleaders!. “Cheerleading is a sport -- whether it’s recognized or not -- these girls are athletes. They train hard. They work hard. They are not here just for the spirit of the school... They’re training their bodies all the time,” explained Elizabeth Blackburn, MGM Cheerleading Coach.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
WKRG
Smiles Behind The Shield: A surprise pep rally for the Daphne Police officer who changes students’ lives
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff teamed up for one of our biggest Smiles Behind the Shield surprises yet. For this Smiles Behind the Shield Award, WKRG News 5 went to a pep rally at Daphne Middle School, but not even all of the students were in on this surprise.
Potbellied pig spotted in Mobile neighborhoods, proving hard to catch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big potbellied pig has been on the loose since Friday, with many spotting the pig running through neighborhoods in Mobile. In a video taken by neighbors who live off Shenandoah Road, they found the pig in front of their homes. Neighbors said the pig had great speed and outran a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Tram the Town to offer haunted tram rides in October
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Haunted Trams are expected to start mid October. They will depart from Iron Hand on Friday and Saturday nights. Details will be released on tramthetown.com. Private trams can also be booked for birthday parties, booze cruises, and more! Email info@tramthetown.com for more information. Tram The Town brings...
Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival
With the start of fall comes festival season and it kicks off this weekend in Orange Beach with Freedom Fest.
Malaga Inn named 6th Best Haunted Hotel in America
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today. According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quiche Bites
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rouses’ Chef Nino joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for breakfast quiche bites. • 1 12-opening muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray) 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. 2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir...
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster from ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a preview of upcoming fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and the Saenger Theater. Below are a few of the upcoming events!. -The Mann’s 10/1 at Civic Center Theater. -The Concert: Tribute to ABBA...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s cash-for-trash program is ‘amazing,’ homeless advocate says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picking up trash along Howells Ferry Road this week, Paul Carroll stopped to contemplate where he was and where he had been just a short time ago. The Mobile man had hit rock bottom, losing his career and his home. “It’s from addiction, pretty much, alcoholism,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?
That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Comments / 0