Westford, MA

westfordcat.org

WestfordCAT Holiday Auction 2022

Celebrating 15 Years Connecting Westford Residents. The holidays are coming! WestfordCAT is excited to be offering our online holiday auction event, Celebrating 15 Years Connecting Westford Residents. Last year’s event was our auction event and raised over $3,000 to support our programs. We hope to raise $5,000 this year and...
WESTFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Massachusetts shelters rescue cats in Hurricane Ian’s path

BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts animal shelters are preparing for the arrival of 41 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s devastating arrival. “We are doing all that we can to evacuate pets from the region to make room for any animals who could be displaced by this historic storm,” said MSPCA-Angell.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
BOSTON, MA
Camilo Díaz

Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom

(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
WEYMOUTH, MA
westfordcat.org

Library Expansion Showcase: Wednesday Whiteboard

WESTFORD — Here’s the Sept. 28 edition of Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. The Town of Westford is looking for responses to its two surveys. One survey involves a new multi-family zoning requirement for MBTA and MBTA adjacent communities. The second survey involves a proposed change to the zoning bylaws that would allow for additional commercial zoning uses. Both surveys will close on Oct. 14.
WESTFORD, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
natureworldnews.com

Shoebert the Seal Takes Residence at Freshwater Pond in Beverly City

A seal must has a new home in a freshwater water source near Beverly, Massachusetts, and it is unknown how it arrived there. From its very discovery in Shoe Pond on the 25th of September, Shoebert the seal has become tremendously highly regarded with residents, leading government agencies to implement cautions not to disturb the living creature, as per Newsweek.
BEVERLY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia

BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette "for the last time ever"

FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures. Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
Seacoast Current

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
DANVILLE, NH
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

