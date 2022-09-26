Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
westfordcat.org
WestfordCAT Holiday Auction 2022
Celebrating 15 Years Connecting Westford Residents. The holidays are coming! WestfordCAT is excited to be offering our online holiday auction event, Celebrating 15 Years Connecting Westford Residents. Last year’s event was our auction event and raised over $3,000 to support our programs. We hope to raise $5,000 this year and...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts shelters rescue cats in Hurricane Ian’s path
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts animal shelters are preparing for the arrival of 41 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s devastating arrival. “We are doing all that we can to evacuate pets from the region to make room for any animals who could be displaced by this historic storm,” said MSPCA-Angell.
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom
(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westfordcat.org
Library Expansion Showcase: Wednesday Whiteboard
WESTFORD — Here’s the Sept. 28 edition of Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. The Town of Westford is looking for responses to its two surveys. One survey involves a new multi-family zoning requirement for MBTA and MBTA adjacent communities. The second survey involves a proposed change to the zoning bylaws that would allow for additional commercial zoning uses. Both surveys will close on Oct. 14.
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
Thrifty Shoppers Can Treasure Hunt in Providence This Weekend
If you love shopping vintage finds, then this two-day event in Providence is where you need to be this weekend. The WaterFire Arts Center on Valley Street in Providence is going to the home of Little City Thrifty's Vintage Market and second-hand finds are going to fill the event space.
natureworldnews.com
Shoebert the Seal Takes Residence at Freshwater Pond in Beverly City
A seal must has a new home in a freshwater water source near Beverly, Massachusetts, and it is unknown how it arrived there. From its very discovery in Shoe Pond on the 25th of September, Shoebert the seal has become tremendously highly regarded with residents, leading government agencies to implement cautions not to disturb the living creature, as per Newsweek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Shelter dog from Manchester now rides in style in a custom sidecar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A shelter dog from Manchester is riding in style these days. B.B. was riding shotgun in a custom sidecar through the city streets Monday. She was adopted from the Manchester Animal Shelter seven years ago. Michael Sexton said she is his third shelter pup and he...
westernmassnews.com
Mass. animal shelter taking in cats evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, a Worcester County animal shelter is taking in pets that are evacuating the sunshine state. Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield said that it is preparing to welcome cats from a Florida shelter in the storm’s path.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia
BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
Holiday lights drive-thru returning to Gillette "for the last time ever"
FOXBORO - New Englanders have just one more chance to experience the "Magic of Lights" at Gillette Stadium.It was announced Tuesday that the holiday lights drive-thru, which debuted in Foxboro in 2020, will return "for the last time ever" from November 18 until December 31.This year's experience will include a 32-foot tall animated Barbie in addition to a tunnel of lights, Toyland display and life-sized dinosaur figures. Tickets go on sale Thursday, with a $15 per car offer available for a limited time online.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
nshoremag.com
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair
It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on...
Family desperate to get beloved pet back after being ghosted by dog-sitter
BOSTON — A Brookline family is desperate to get their dog back after leaving him with a pet care service while on vacation. Once they got back into town, they say the dog-sitter ghosted them. They used the pet care service “Rover” to take care of their $4,500 Pomeranian...
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Comments / 0