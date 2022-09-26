Read full article on original website
Movie Review: No Time to Die
The Bond movies aren’t about to end just yet, since the franchise is a little too popular to simply drop at this time. Considering how long these movies have been around, one can’t help but think that whoever takes on the 007 designation is going to be in for a lot of criticism no matter how good they are since this isn’t a role that people can’t just jump into and expect to be revered. No Time to Die is one of those movies that some might feel is a fitting end to a franchise, while others might feel that it wasn’t the right time to end things. It does sound as though Daniel Craig was ready for it to end, which makes sense considering that he’s been taking on the role of Bond long enough to be an old hand at it. As far as the story goes, it feels as though Bond was ready for this end, even if it wasn’t written that way into the story. A life of espionage and violence could take a serious toll on someone after all.
Movie Review: Trespassers
While the title speaks of home invasion, this movie is capable of using that term in a loose manner since, to be fair, the people in the home are renting, and the attackers appear to be little more than thugs and killers that get off on attacking people who can’t or won’t fight back. That’s the initial impression, at least since from the moment the first couple that shows up at a luxurious rental home tries to settle in, it’s pretty clear that the house they’re using belongs to someone that’s into art, has great design taste, and is interested in photography. What they don’t notice right away is the fact that the pictures that are being developed show a man in a ski hood with a skull painted on it threatening another person with a gun. That gets pushed to the side, however, as another couple shows up and essentially ruins the fun for the initial couple, as the man obviously thought that he was going to be alone with his wife. The fact that there’s trouble in paradise, so to speak comes into play early since it’s easy to see that things aren’t alright, especially during an intimate moment between the couple.
Review The Bear : Absorbing, Tense Kitchen Dramedy
The Bear is one for all the hospitality workers, restaurateurs, and chefs out there. If you know, you know!. If you don’t, “The Bear” provides a realistically searing look into the passion and pain that goes alongside the industry. The show follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto as he...
DeWanda Wise Is Confirmed To Star In Chris Pine’s Poolman
DeWanda Wise is going from crazed dinosaurs to a chilling mystery directed by Chris Pine. The actress was one of the bright spots of Jurassic World: Dominion, where she portrayed a fearless air pirate named Kayla Watts. Now, Wise gets to show off more of her acting chops in a different kind of project, a mystery-comedy called Poolman, which Deadline reports as a mix of Big Lebowski and La La Land. Wise’s character is currently unknown. She joins a star-studded cast that includes Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Ariana DeBose, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Below is the official synopsis of the film:
Casting a Soul Calibur Movie
Talking to anyone, or trying to, about SoulCalibur is bound to earn a confused look as many people don’t know enough about this fighting game to care or even realize how great the story could be if the right director could grab hold of it and run with the original tale. The original story, Soul Blade, features several core characters that would hopefully be included in the initial movie if more than one managed to be made. As a series, it might even be fun since there’s a lot to this story and a lot of room to add on if the desire ever arose to see more. This story has gained a lot more traction overseas than in America, but it has also run afoul of the same problem that many video games have. It’s added in several other characters over the course of its existence, as it’s included characters from Tekken, Star Wars, and even The Witcher. But casting would likely be a bit of an issue since there are plenty of talented individuals that could fit the bill for several roles.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
How Much is Tim Allen’s Net Worth?
Your kids know him as Buzz Lightyear. Buzz Lightyear is Tim Allen, and you know him as the comedian with two killer television shows, a plethora of hilarious movies, and the man who makes you laugh no matter how you feel. He is Tim the Tool Man Taylor. He’s Outdoor Man. He’s Santa. He’s Buzz Lightyear. Tim Allen is good about movies, and fans consistently return for more. Even though fans were furious he was not asked to voice Buzz Lightyear in the new Lightyear movie, Tim Allen is okay. He made a valid point – he is Buzz Lightyear, the toy that was made for Buzz Lightyear, the action hero. He is not the real Buzz. But, he’s the real deal regarding his success, and we think Tim Allen’s massive net worth of more than $100 million speaks for itself. How did he earn that?
Kevin Bacon in Beverly Hills Cop 4? Interesting
It sounds as though the next Beverly Hills Cop movie is starting to amass a cast that should be able to bring a lot of hype that will be tough to live up to, especially since it feels as though the story could have ended at part two and been just fine. But saner heads aren’t prevailing in Hollywood at this time if one takes a look at all the sequels, remakes, and reboots that people are thinking of as great cinema. With that in mind, though, adding Kevin Bacon to the cast doesn’t sound like a bad idea since he’s been on a roll over the years when it comes to the various movies and shows he’s been a part of. Of course, Bacon has been one of the favored actors of Hollywood for quite a few years now, even during the lulls when his career doesn’t appear to have been doing that well. How he’s going to fit in with the BHC crowd is interesting to think about, at least until one realizes it won’t be the entire crew that’s coming back.
Wait, Now Hugh Jackman is Coming Back as Wolverine?
This is why it’s tough to believe an actor when they say that they’re done. Well, that and the fact that Cameron Diaz made a return after she’d stated that she was retired. It might not be a serious breach of trust on the part of the actors involved, but it could be seen as kind of confusing since Hugh Jackman made a rather convincing ending in Logan. Despite Ryan Reynolds jabbering on about a Wolverine/Deadpool movie and the idea that fans might like it, trying to reason how this is going to happen is kind of confusing until one recalls that messing with timelines is now standard practice in the movies or rather, it has been for a while since trying to keep things the way they’ve been for so long isn’t really the norm any longer. It’s tough to say that it’s not exciting at all to think about Jackman returning, at least for one more movie, but believing that he’s going to stick around for any longer than that is a bit naive. The guy has been playing the role for two decades. It’s simpler to think that he’s coming back because it makes sense to do so at this time. At this time, it feels that a lot of people will be glad to see him, but as it’s already been noted, fans always want more.
Imagine a Movie With Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft
First, it’s completely understood that this type of crossover couldn’t happen since the fact is that Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft are separated by quite a few years, meaning that Jones would be dead or far too infirm to be of much help to the two younger treasure hunters. But just for fun, putting the three of these treasure seekers together would be a lot of fun just to see what might happen. When one takes a good look at their attributes, it’s easy to see that all three of them are scholars, though only one of them is a teacher. Their gathered knowledge is impressive enough to make one believe that any expedition they might undertake would be a successful one since any information one of them lacked, the others might be able to fill in the blanks. As far as trusting each other, it would be intriguing to see if Lara would place her trust in the two men without reservation, as it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Jones would think of her as a novice at first or that Drake would give her his puppy dog look that appears to come naturally.
Movie Review: Skyfall
Despite being released back in 2012, there are plenty of people who are still getting into the James Bond franchise at this time, and Skyfall is just one of the many titles that a lot of superfans would suggest they watch. There are those who would say that at one point, the storylines tend to blur into one another since the gist of it is that James Bond gets the girl, saves the day, and eliminates the bad guy. Hey, it’s a common trope among action movies, and Bond is one of those that helped to revolutionize the idea. After all, Bond has been one of the biggest names in action for so long that one could be forgiven for the idea that he inspired a great deal of the movies that have come along since his inception. There are many different ways to pick apart every Bond movie, but to do so would be to incur the ire of those who have been watching the movies from the Sean Connery days up until the present. But still, sometimes, one can’t help but pick at certain points within a franchise since it brings a sense of equality to the movies.
Movie Review: Sweet Girl
Action movies are always bound to stick around since the fanbase that enjoys this genre is always on the lookout for the next big thing, or sometimes, just whatever can get them by. Since he started in the business, Jason Momoa has become a huge name that a lot of people look forward to seeing. The thing about this, however, is that as much of a blockbuster star as he is, it’s certain that he’s going to show up in smaller movies that may or may not be the same caliber as something along the lines of Aquaman or other action movies that he’s starred in. Sweet Girl is one of the movies he’s starred in that isn’t exactly a blockbuster but is still a lot of fun to watch since it shows him as the family man once again, but also as someone that knows how to survive and how to really hurt people when he’s motivated to do so. He’s the kind of father figure you’d like to have simply because he could take care of his family without the need for bravado.
Will Taika Waititi Direct Thor 5?
The Thor franchise is in an exciting position right now. When the character was introduced back in 2011, Thor was a relatively severe God, with most of the jokes coming from him being a fish out of water. Thor’s character remained relatively the same until Thor: Ragnorok arrived. It was noticeable that the world within the Thor universe was sillier and comedic more often than not. This wasn’t a welcomed change to many of the fans who grew up with the character through comics and the MCU. Still, Thor: Ragnarok garnered a robust $854 million worldwide. Thus it meant that Taika Waititi was doing something right. At least it seemed that way. Taika Waititi’s unique sense of humor has made What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, or Reservation Dogs special efforts from the Academy Award-winning filmmaker.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Releases The Official Trailer
Well, worry not, as Rian Johnson is back with another knife Out mystery that features an incredibly stacked cast: Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is about a Tech billionaire who invites his friends to an expensive gateway on a private island. Unfortunately, the vacation ends up being a crime scene, and the experienced Detective Benoit Blanc comes to solve the case.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Finally Releases Its First Official Trailer
When were the characters of Pooh and Piglet available for the public domain? Who would’ve thought they would end up being prominent creatures of a slasher film? Well, Rhys Waterfield – the director of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – did as Jagged Edge Productions took advantage of the property and created a horror film that’s gained the curiosity of audiences. That curiosity was ramped up when Jagged Edge productions released a few still images from the film, highlighting that Pooh and Piglet are not the lovable creatures many remember from A.A. Milne’s original stories. Below is the official synopsis for the upcoming slasher movie:
Why John Boyega has the Right Attitude to Disrupt the Status Quo in Hollywood
John Boyega’s first love is acting, and his second love is setting the internet on fire with his opinions. Every time he speaks, the power of his words divides sentiments and views and sends the media into a frenzy. When an actor has that level of influence, we know we have found a superstar that will affect the trend and culture of things to come.
House of the Dragon: Who are the New Character Recast and Additions?
As the first season repositions itself for the start of the greatest battles in all of Westeros, the season’s last episode saw a time jump of 10 years. So while viewers may have become attached to some of the characters from the first five episodes, the show must go on.
5 Shows to watch if you like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
If you love every minute of the show, Rings of Power, then you’ll like the recommendations we have for you in this article. The Rings of Power is an American fantasy spin-off series of the popular movie franchise, The Lord of the Rings, based on popular novels by J.R.R. Tolkien set in middle earth.
5 of The Most Self-Centered Marvel Superheroes
Heroes aren’t always the nicest guys, no matter that they strive to do the most good they can for everyone. Some of them are quite arrogant and believe themselves to be the better of those around them and even go so far as to build themselves up in ways that add to their conceit and give them a reputation for being among the most selfish individuals in the world. Villains get away with this quite often since people tend to expect this from them, but when this type of behavior is displayed by heroes, it’s considered to be against type more often than not since a lot of people don’t believe that heroes should act like this. The paragons of virtue that people want to idolize and look up to aren’t supposed to be capable of alienating others in such a convincing fashion. But it does happen a little more often than people think, and when it does, some people kind of gloss over the fact and make allowances for it.
Who is Robbie Arnett?
Robbie Arnett may not have been a famous name a few years ago, but since the pandemic, the musician has married Elizabeth Olsen, the MCU’s favorite witch, and gained some notoriety outside of his regular ventures with music. Robbie Arnett may share a last name with famed comedic actor and Lego Master host Will Arnett, but before Elizabeth Olsen, the musician had no connection to Hollywood. Below, we’ve detailed what you may not know about Robbie Arnett, such as his band, his sudden marriage to actress Elizabeth Olsen, and more from the musician.
