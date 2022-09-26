Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Acupuncturist arrested for false imprisonment and battery on patient
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerrod Ryan Fletcher, 46, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with false imprisonment and battery on a person over 65 after a patient said he insisted on completing a “treatment” that he could not explain and prevented the patient from leaving for several hours.
alachuachronicle.com
UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for attacking romantic rival following funeral service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Savannah Marie Vasquez, 25, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly attacking a romantic rival after a funeral service. The victim, who is dating Vasquez’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she and Vasquez had both attended a funeral service on September 24 and that before and after the service, Vasquez had told the victim she wanted to fight her.
wuft.org
Man mauled by police K-9 pleads not guilty to felony charges related to traffic stop that turned violent
The man who fled a traffic stop and left behind a stolen pistol in his car before suffering a horrific injury when he was mauled by a police K-9 formally pleaded not guilty Tuesday to weapons charges that prosecutors are continuing to pursue. Terrell Marquis Bradley, 31, of Gainesville lost...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for trying to force his way into the same house twice in two days
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Contravious Alexander Bedford, 30, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary, theft, property damage, and battery after allegedly trying to force his way into the same Newberry residence twice in two days. The first 911 call was at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, when the victim,...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail inmate charged with throwing feces at detention officer
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rushunn Linell Davis, 21, an inmate at the Alachua County Jail, was charged with felony battery with fluids on a detention facility employee after allegedly throwing feces at a detention officer. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he viewed video from Davis’ cell,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for refusing to surrender weapons after service of temporary injunction for domestic violence
ARCHER, Fla. – Bryan Devon Duncan, 33, was arrested early this morning after refusing to surrender his weapons to a deputy who was serving him with a temporary injunction for domestic violence. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Duncan in Archer to serve him with a temporary...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for defrauding business of $65,835 in paychecks made out to former employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kimberly Dawn Price, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft and engaging in a scheme to defraud after allegedly filling out timecards for a former employee and then depositing the checks to her own account, for a total of $65,835 over about a year.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot family member
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Donald Campbell, 34, was arrested last night and charged with domestic aggravated assault after allegedly threatening to shoot a family member. An uninvolved family member called 911 about an incident that happened Saturday evening, and a Gainesville Police Department officer contacted the victim, who said he and Campbell had an argument and that Campbell had taken a firearm out of a closet, racked the slide, and pointed it at him, saying, “I’ll fire you up.” The victim said he was afraid Campbell would shoot him.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
alachuachronicle.com
Man says he stole candy bars to go to jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stefan W. Thomas, 53, was arrested overnight after allegedly stealing several candy bars from the Circle K at 4030 SW 13th Street. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a man shoplifting at the store. The store clerk reportedly told the deputy that the man had said, “You might as well call the police because I am going to steal these candy bars so that I can go to jail.” The man was later identified as Thomas.
ocala-news.com
Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs
Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
WCJB
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
Florida Man Loses His Bumper In A Yard Then Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A Florida man has been arrested after driving through someone’s yard, losing his bumper, then being caught with Fentanyl. According to investigators, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle missing a rear bumper. Prior to the traffic stop, dispatchers received a call
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested in Clay County for being in possession of a vehicle that is not his, with a broken ignition and key.Getty Images. A Jacksonville man was arrested Sunday in Orange Park and is facing a charge of grand theft auto, deputies say.
WCJB
Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl. According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag. However, during a search of the truck deputies found over...
WCJB
WATCH: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office rescues man trapped on sailboat after Ian
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple life-threatening situations after Hurricane Ian moved through the region. Two people were saved after being trapped on boats. Around noon on Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a man stuck on a sailboat near the Palatka...
