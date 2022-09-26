ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Acupuncturist arrested for false imprisonment and battery on patient

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerrod Ryan Fletcher, 46, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with false imprisonment and battery on a person over 65 after a patient said he insisted on completing a “treatment” that he could not explain and prevented the patient from leaving for several hours.
UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
Woman arrested for attacking romantic rival following funeral service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Savannah Marie Vasquez, 25, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly attacking a romantic rival after a funeral service. The victim, who is dating Vasquez’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she and Vasquez had both attended a funeral service on September 24 and that before and after the service, Vasquez had told the victim she wanted to fight her.
Jail inmate charged with throwing feces at detention officer

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rushunn Linell Davis, 21, an inmate at the Alachua County Jail, was charged with felony battery with fluids on a detention facility employee after allegedly throwing feces at a detention officer. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he viewed video from Davis’ cell,...
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
Man arrested for threatening to shoot family member

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Donald Campbell, 34, was arrested last night and charged with domestic aggravated assault after allegedly threatening to shoot a family member. An uninvolved family member called 911 about an incident that happened Saturday evening, and a Gainesville Police Department officer contacted the victim, who said he and Campbell had an argument and that Campbell had taken a firearm out of a closet, racked the slide, and pointed it at him, saying, “I’ll fire you up.” The victim said he was afraid Campbell would shoot him.
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
Man says he stole candy bars to go to jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stefan W. Thomas, 53, was arrested overnight after allegedly stealing several candy bars from the Circle K at 4030 SW 13th Street. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a man shoplifting at the store. The store clerk reportedly told the deputy that the man had said, “You might as well call the police because I am going to steal these candy bars so that I can go to jail.” The man was later identified as Thomas.
Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs

Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl. According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag. However, during a search of the truck deputies found over...
