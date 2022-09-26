All the problems are because the workforce is a revolving door due to the fact of the two-tier wage system. Back in the day, a UAW member was paid very well and stayed with the company for 30 years which means they had tremendous experience and pride in their job. Now, they hire people off the street for $16 an hour And the workers realize that it’s not worth it for backbreaking work, they quit, and new people come in for $16 an hour. In the automotive business, you cannot have a revolving door. We are not flipping burgers here. This is complicated dangerous work, and these employees need to be paid well in order to keep the same employees on the job and keep the quality up.
