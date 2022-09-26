Read full article on original website
DeSantis-appointed county commissioner resigns after alleged Ku Klux Klan picture emerges
The pictures began to circulate in Gadsden County in recent weeks and made them to the sheriff's desk last Tuesday by a group of people from the county.
DeSantis, quick to suspend Democrats, finally gives Miami-Dade’s Joe Martinez equal treatment | Editorial
In an appeal to DeSantis’ hunger for political clashes, Martinez tried to frame his arrest as a hit job by a Democrat, Herald Editorial Board writes.
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Republicans are Elated as Crist Resigns from House to Challenge DeSantis
Charlie Crist has resigned from his position in the House of Reps to run for Governor of Florida and the news is sweet music to the GOP. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) resigned from Congress recently, as the three-term congressman heads into the final laps of his race against Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis.
Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
Florida Dem Jumps the Aisle to Endorse DeSantis
A top Florida Democrat endorses Ron DeSantis for reelection and wait, there’s more. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. You know you’ve got a great leader of your state when even Democrats jump the aisle to lend their support and that’s exactly what Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner did.
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
Gov. DeSantis appointee in predominantly black county resigns after photos emerge of him wearing a KKK outfit at a Halloween party
A commissioner of Florida's only predominantly black county resigned after a photo emerged of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit at a Halloween party. Jeffery Moore, a former Department of Revenue employee who was tapped to join the Gadsden County Commissioners by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July, abruptly resigned last week after the photo began circulating in the county, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.
President Biden Calls Tampa Mayor But Declines To Call Florida Governor
Democratic Tampa Mayor Jane Castor took a phone call from President Biden on Tuesday during a press conference about the city’s response to Hurricane Ian. While speaking about the impending storm, Castor pulled out her cell phone and said, “I think I got a call from
Ron DeSantis is ‘Fat, Phony and Whiny’, according to Trump.
Ron DeSantis(via flaglerlive.com) In Maggie Haberman’s new book, she writes that Trump had called DeSantis ‘Fat’ ‘Phony’ and ‘Whiny’. She recalled learning from sources that Trump had called DeSantis ‘Fat’ ‘Phony’ and ‘Whiny’ while also taking credit for the latter clinching the governor's seat in 2018. Haberman also wrote that she had heard Trump using similar terms to describe DeSantis.
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Longtime state lawmaker C.B. Embry dies at 81
Embry had been in the legislature for 20 years, first elected to the Senate in 2014. “It has been an honor of a lifetime,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
Republicans in Florida Delegation Want to Prevent Energy Exploration in the Gulf Test Range
Last week, with the support of Republicans in the Florida delegation, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., introduced the“Preserving the Gulf Test Range to Ensure Military Readiness Act.”. The bill “would prevent energy exploration and development that would jeopardize the Gulf Test Range.”
