Florida State

Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
Fox News

Florida Dem Jumps the Aisle to Endorse DeSantis

A top Florida Democrat endorses Ron DeSantis for reelection and wait, there’s more. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. You know you’ve got a great leader of your state when even Democrats jump the aisle to lend their support and that’s exactly what Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner did.
Daily Mail

Gov. DeSantis appointee in predominantly black county resigns after photos emerge of him wearing a KKK outfit at a Halloween party

A commissioner of Florida's only predominantly black county resigned after a photo emerged of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit at a Halloween party. Jeffery Moore, a former Department of Revenue employee who was tapped to join the Gadsden County Commissioners by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July, abruptly resigned last week after the photo began circulating in the county, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Ron DeSantis is ‘Fat, Phony and Whiny’, according to Trump.

Ron DeSantis(via flaglerlive.com) In Maggie Haberman’s new book, she writes that Trump had called DeSantis ‘Fat’ ‘Phony’ and ‘Whiny’. She recalled learning from sources that Trump had called DeSantis ‘Fat’ ‘Phony’ and ‘Whiny’ while also taking credit for the latter clinching the governor's seat in 2018. Haberman also wrote that she had heard Trump using similar terms to describe DeSantis.
The Independent

Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA

