PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
Excel Academy Hosting a Month Long Pumpkin Patch in October

As we get closer and closer to the Halloween 2022 season, more events are popping up in and around the Casper area. Excel Academy Private School’s Fall Pumpkin Patch will take place at 500 South Jefferson Street, starting on October 5th, 2022, and running through October 31st, 2022. The...
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend

It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Dancing with the Stars of Casper ‘Through the Decades’ to feature local stars, fire performers, silent and live auction packages, and MORE!

Dancing with the Stars of Casper is an annual fundraising event benefitting the Mercer Family Resource Center. It is less than a month away, on Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. Our performers are dancing their way back in time to provide a spectacular performance, and our celebrity panel of judges is sure to engage the audience!
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain

Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Casper Fire-EMS announces promotions of Stuart, Hieb, O’Neal, and Adams

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS announced the promotions of four department personnel in an agency release on Wednesday, Sept. 28. New Fire Chief Jake Black, also formally recognized in the role at the city hall ceremony on Wednesday, congratulated the department vets on their overall service and their dedication to personal and professional development in a department announcement.
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Special Olympics Fall Tournament Starts Next Week, Volunteers Needed

"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." That is the Special Olympics Athlete Oath and if there is one phrase that represents everything that the Special Olympics Wyoming athletes are about, it is that. Casper will have the chance to see Special...
