Sylacauga, AL

CBS 42

Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tammy Albanese is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and reckless manslaughter. Albanese reportedly struck and killed […]
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police corrections officer arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea shooting suspect identified

CHELSEA – The suspect in the Chelsea shooting has been identified. Nicholas Tyler Harden, 19, has been booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a gun. A bond for Harden has not yet been set. “Investigators...
CHELSEA, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing stolen mail and a Postal Service key. A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, with one count of unlawful possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Brush fire spreads to home in Jefferson County

Multiple agencies were on the scene of a house fire in Graysville after officials say a brush fire spread to the home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders said the fire was under control but they were still working on putting the flames out as of 10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community. Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Wanted Jemison man found, arrested

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The Jemison Police Department has announced that the search for a wanted man has ended. Christin Martinez is now in custody after a multi-hour search over the past two days. — ORIGINAL (9/27): The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law […]
JEMISON, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th

Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police chase ends in fiery crash in Trussville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Trussville Tuesday night. Police have not said what started the chase, which ended in the crash at I-59 and North Chalkville Road around 11:00 P.M. Trussville police tell ABC 33/40 News no one was injured...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

