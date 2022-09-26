Multiple agencies were on the scene of a house fire in Graysville after officials say a brush fire spread to the home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders said the fire was under control but they were still working on putting the flames out as of 10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO