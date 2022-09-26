Read full article on original website
Related
Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead, another detained after shooting at Birmingham parking enforcement lot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead and another was detained for questioning after a shooting at a parking enforcement lot in Birmingham Thursday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of 5th Ave South. Police believe an altercation involving a parking...
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
Bessemer woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tammy Albanese is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and reckless manslaughter. Albanese reportedly struck and killed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Two people injured in shooting at Chelsea home, 19-year-old suspect in custody
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting inside a Chelsea home Wednesday afternoon. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Brandy Circle off County Road 39 near Chelsea Middle School. The sheriff's office...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
WSFA
Suspect caught after Chilton County K-9 handler injured during search
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department tell us that Christian Martinez, age 30, has been taken into custody. He was apprehended around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area around the 219 exit. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Dept., Clanton PD, Thorsby PD and ALEA all participated in the...
Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified
A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Five arrested after $400,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen from Mercedes-Benz plant
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A months-long investigation into thefts from the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance led to five arrests. According to court records, the scheme targeted catalytic converters before they were installed on cars. According to a deposition filed with the court, the thefts date back to October...
Bessemer woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 55-year-old man while he was checking his mail
A Bessemer woman has been charged in in the hit-and-run death of a man killed while he was going to check his mail. Tammy Tanner Albanese, 53, is charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, said Lt. Joni Money. Albanese is charged in the death of 55-year-old Teddy Eugene Self.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police corrections officer arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea shooting suspect identified
CHELSEA – The suspect in the Chelsea shooting has been identified. Nicholas Tyler Harden, 19, has been booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a gun. A bond for Harden has not yet been set. “Investigators...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
1 arrested following police chase in Trussville
The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit off on to I-59 Northbound at exit 141.
WAFF
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing stolen mail and a Postal Service key. A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, with one count of unlawful possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.
ABC 33/40 News
Brush fire spreads to home in Jefferson County
Multiple agencies were on the scene of a house fire in Graysville after officials say a brush fire spread to the home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders said the fire was under control but they were still working on putting the flames out as of 10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
wbrc.com
Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community. Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle...
Wanted Jemison man found, arrested
JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The Jemison Police Department has announced that the search for a wanted man has ended. Christin Martinez is now in custody after a multi-hour search over the past two days. — ORIGINAL (9/27): The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th
Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
ABC 33/40 News
Police chase ends in fiery crash in Trussville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Trussville Tuesday night. Police have not said what started the chase, which ended in the crash at I-59 and North Chalkville Road around 11:00 P.M. Trussville police tell ABC 33/40 News no one was injured...
Comments / 0