cbs4local.com
CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
cbs4local.com
El Paso adds additional money and extends contract to address migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City council of the City of El Paso authorized the increased contract Charter Bus Transportation Services for an additional $4 million. The meeting included a presentation, discussion and a proposed action by the City Manager’s Office and Office of Emergency & Management.
cbs4local.com
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
cbs4local.com
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
cbs4local.com
Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
cbs4local.com
Woman accused of kidnapping baby from migrant in Florida involved her own daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby and smuggling migrants was denied a bond reduction. Jenna Roark appeared online for a bond hearing Tuesday via teleconference. Roark was charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and...
cbs4local.com
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. CBS4 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
cbs4local.com
Booking photos for men charged in capital murder connected to Manuel Sanchez Jr. released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police released the photos on Thursday of two men they said were connected to the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. Michael Leyva and Daniel Leyva were arrested for their involvement in the case. Manuel Sanchez Jr. Sanchez was reported missing by his family earlier...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
cbs4local.com
Arrest report reveals what led up to murder of 28-year-old man found shot, burned
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 28-year-old man found shot and burned in a desert area in far east El Paso was allegedly shot at a park near his home. Police stated Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home around 9 p.m. on September 4 in his father's SUV. Sanchez's...
cbs4local.com
Family of man killed, burned to death say his murder was like a 'bad movie'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 has learned more about the 28-year-old man with down syndrome who was brutally murdered. Earlier this month, Manuel Sanchez Jr. was shot to death and his body was found burned. CBS4 obtained the arrest affidavit for the two men involved in the gruesome...
cbs4local.com
Central Nervous System West Nile Virus case reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fifth confirmed case of the "severe" west nile virus was reported Thursday by the city of El Paso Department of Public Health. A man in his late 70s with underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease and is hospitalized.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso to work with Sunland Park to create solutions on new subdivision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new subdivision is set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Residents who live here have said they have many concerns regarding the new subdivision. They said the main issue they have brought up would be...
cbs4local.com
Red Cross volunteer from El Paso heads to Florida to help amid Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, many volunteers were ready to deploy to Florida to provide a helping hand. Beto Flores will be a part of these efforts. The Red Cross tells CBS4 he is the only one from El Paso who will be going to help.
cbs4local.com
Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
cbs4local.com
City trying to address overgrown weeds at medians while being short-staffed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Whether you are driving in west, central, or east El Paso, it's likely you have seen the overgrown weeds on the median strips. "Recently, with all the rain, it seems obvious the weeds are pretty bad," said Raul Garcia Jr. “It makes it seem...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans result in looking for extra work during inflation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People across America are dealing with high prices. Some are looking for extra work to be able to make a living. Nearly 70 percent of Americans are looking for extra work to combat inflation, according to a new study conducted in September by Bluecrew, a workforce-as-a-service platform.
cbs4local.com
Salvation Army in El Paso on standby to provide support needed due to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army in El Paso is on standby to provide support to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is preparing resources and personnel to send to Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category four hurricane in west Florida Wednesday...
cbs4local.com
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
