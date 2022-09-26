ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
cbs4local.com

Central Nervous System West Nile Virus case reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fifth confirmed case of the "severe" west nile virus was reported Thursday by the city of El Paso Department of Public Health. A man in his late 70s with underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease and is hospitalized.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans result in looking for extra work during inflation

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People across America are dealing with high prices. Some are looking for extra work to be able to make a living. Nearly 70 percent of Americans are looking for extra work to combat inflation, according to a new study conducted in September by Bluecrew, a workforce-as-a-service platform.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
EL PASO, TX

