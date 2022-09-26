ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute

Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Teddy Riley Says Soulja Boy Owes Daughter Nia Riley An Apology: “We Had An Altercation”

Nia previously alleged that she endured abuse in her relationship with the rapper and her father is sharing his feelings about it. Their relationship has long been over, but it isn’t exactly out of mind. Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s romance was introduced on a global scale years ago when they appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, but quickly, their romance unraveled for a television audience. Soulja was said to have been cheating on his girlfriend, but more recently, Nia alleged that while they were together, the rapper abused her.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Sued By Woman Who Claims To Be Kim Porter’s Niece: Report

The woman claims in the suit that she was wrongfully terminated, but all may not be as it seems. A strange report has emerged this week and it shows that Sean “Diddy” Combs is being targeted in a lawsuit. This isn’t just any bit of litigation; the person taking to Diddy to court is only known by “Jane Roe” in documents, stated TMZ, but in a follow-up, a “source” claimed the woman wasn’t telling the truth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#City Girls#Diddy Romance Says#Xxl
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed

DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Reflects On Weight Loss Journey: “Hard Work Pay Off”

Kevin Gates says that he was “miserable, fat, and, unhappy” before losing weight since 2019. Kevin Gates reflected on his weight loss journey in a post on Instagram, Tuesday, sharing a video he recorded back in 2019 when he was over 300 pounds. Speaking candidly to his followers, Gates explained the harsh toll his body had been taking on his mental health at the time.
WEIGHT LOSS
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby

The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million

Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Allegedly Caught Rory Farrell Leaving Note In His Mailbox

After throwing out a few insults as “jokes,” Rory apparently pulled up & was caught on Akademiks’s security camera. The podcaster beef was real, sort of, when DJ Akademiks and Rory Farrell were going at it. Akademiks recently visited The Breakfast Club to address his unending controversies and the conversation had to include his insults toward Farrell—specifically, shots fired just one year ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer

She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Claims She Was Hacked After Responding To Ari Fletcher

The Bronx rapper denied throwing shade at alleged former friend, Ari. DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B

The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Returns With “Sorry 4 What”

One thing is for sure: regardless of any controversies, Tory Lanez is going to drop a record and command attention. His name is often entangled in less than favorable news and most recently, he was reportedly booted from a tour due to an altercation with August Alsina. As he dodges another viral meltdown, Lanez emerges this New Music Friday (September 30) with a new project titled Sorry 4 What.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Accuses Ebro Of Blackballing DaBaby

The Youtuber reignited his beef with the Hot 97 host. DJ Akademiks has made headlines all month long for offending nearly every generation of Hip Hop. After getting blasted by the likes of LL Cool J, Russell Simmons and Michael Rappaport for claiming that pioneers of the genre were “dusty” and bad with money, the Youtuber stopped by the Power 105.1’s the Breakfast Club to clarify his statements while issuing the vets an apology.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”

Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Coolio Passes Away At 59

The West Coast legend was found dead in a friend’s bathroom. Coolio has reportedly died at age 59. According to reports, the West Coast legend, who rose to fame in the 90’s with timeless classics like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage”, was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away. His longtime manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him, and eventually and found Coolio laying on the floor.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

LiAngelo Ball’s Relationship With Miss Nikki Baby Scrutinized Over Age Gap

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend is nine years older than him. LiAngelo Ball has been having a good week. Just a couple of days ago, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets that gives him yet another shot at the NBA. Fans are excited for Gelo and there is a real chance that he will get to play alongside his brother LaMelo this season.
NBA

