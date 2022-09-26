Read full article on original website
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
KJCT8
KJCT Renaming the Grand Junction Rockies
WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE. KJCT CLIFTON BEARS. Updated: 11 hours ago. IN THE LAST FOUR WEEKS... STATE WILDLIFE AGENTS SAY DRIVERS...
KJCT8
Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
nbc11news.com
Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
5 Reasons To Have Coffee With Grand Junction Law Enforcement
Here's your chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department while you ask questions and express concerns. Coffee With a Cop returns this Wednesday, and you should definitely make plans to attend. Speaking from experience, attending a Coffee With a...
KJCT8
GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
KJCT8
KJCT Slow Start for Larger Cities
THE GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES WILL HAVE TO GET A NEW TROPHY FOR THEIR PIONEER LEAUGE CHAMPIONSHIP SOME DAY, BECAUSE THE TEAM IS CHANGING IT'S NAME. WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE.
KJCT8
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
KJCT8
Small wildfire smoldering near Meeker, firefighters are monitoring
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A small, lightning-caused fire is smoldering about 20 miles southeast of Meeker, but firefighters aren’t concerned. In fact, fire officials say that increased fire activity could actually benefit the forest. The fire, burning about one mile south of the South Fork Campground, was discovered...
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
KJCT8
KJCT8
Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.
KJCT8
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
KJCT8
Free eye exams for Clifton Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear vision is a necessity for everyone, especially students. But, glasses aren’t cheap and not every family carries insurance. So, that’s where a special program at Clifton Elementary comes in. Today, I went to the school while students were getting their eye exams for free. Yes, you read that correctly, for free.
KJCT8
Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
KJCT8
Co Governor pushes thermal energy AT CMU
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Governor thinks Colorado Mesa University could lead the country in developing geothermal energy. Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis (D) launched the Heat Beneath our Feet initiative. It aims to explore opportunities for increased use of geothermal technologies for electricity as well as...
nbc11news.com
Our next rain maker arrives Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re enjoying warm sunshine for the first half of our week. Clouds will start increasing on Wednesday and Thursday, but any rain should stay over the mountains. Rain becomes increasingly likely in the valleys starting Friday. Our next rain maker is an area of...
You Could Be the Newest Colorado Baseball Mascot
Some people dream of being professional athletes, some dream of being professional sportscasters, and some just want to wear wacky costumes and act goofy during sports games. Well, if you happen to fall into the third category, you might be in luck as one of Colorado's newest sports teams, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, is currently hiring for a new mascot actor.
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chekhov’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Chekhov!. Chekhov is a sweet boy looking for his forever home. Chekhov is shy at first but quickly warms up to you and lets his loving nature shine through. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to give kisses to those who pass by his kennel. Chekhov does great around kids and is gentle, he would make a perfect family dog.
KJCT8
Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
