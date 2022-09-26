ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

KJCT8

KJCT Renaming the Grand Junction Rockies

WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE. KJCT CLIFTON BEARS. Updated: 11 hours ago. IN THE LAST FOUR WEEKS... STATE WILDLIFE AGENTS SAY DRIVERS...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction leaf removal scheduled to begin October 10

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fall is filled with fun colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can quickly take over yards, neighborhoods, and storm drains once the temperatures begin to drop. The annual leaf removal program in Grand Junction is scheduled to begin on October 10 and will run...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fruita, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Fruita, CO
KJCT8

GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT Slow Start for Larger Cities

THE GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES WILL HAVE TO GET A NEW TROPHY FOR THEIR PIONEER LEAUGE CHAMPIONSHIP SOME DAY, BECAUSE THE TEAM IS CHANGING IT'S NAME. WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER... THE DROUGHT THAT'S PUSHED RESERVOIRS AND RIVERS TO NEW LEVELS...BUT NOW... TWO WESTERN SLOPE TOWNS ARE TRYING THEIR OWN APPROACHES TO SAVING AS MUCH WATER AS POSSIBLE.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Homelessness in city parks impact businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Small wildfire smoldering near Meeker, firefighters are monitoring

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A small, lightning-caused fire is smoldering about 20 miles southeast of Meeker, but firefighters aren’t concerned. In fact, fire officials say that increased fire activity could actually benefit the forest. The fire, burning about one mile south of the South Fork Campground, was discovered...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Rain and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover will be one of the main stories in the Grand Valley and Montrose. While conditions will remain dry most of the day, temperatures will rise to the lower 80s for Grand Junction and upper 70s in Montrose. As a result, there is a slight chance that our valleys could receive a light shower to some sprinkles around the evening hours. Higher elevations, like areas in the San Juans, can experience periodic showers throughout the day.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KJCT8

Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
KJCT8

Free eye exams for Clifton Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear vision is a necessity for everyone, especially students. But, glasses aren’t cheap and not every family carries insurance. So, that’s where a special program at Clifton Elementary comes in. Today, I went to the school while students were getting their eye exams for free. Yes, you read that correctly, for free.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Co Governor pushes thermal energy AT CMU

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Governor thinks Colorado Mesa University could lead the country in developing geothermal energy. Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis (D) launched the Heat Beneath our Feet initiative. It aims to explore opportunities for increased use of geothermal technologies for electricity as well as...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Our next rain maker arrives Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re enjoying warm sunshine for the first half of our week. Clouds will start increasing on Wednesday and Thursday, but any rain should stay over the mountains. Rain becomes increasingly likely in the valleys starting Friday. Our next rain maker is an area of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You Could Be the Newest Colorado Baseball Mascot

Some people dream of being professional athletes, some dream of being professional sportscasters, and some just want to wear wacky costumes and act goofy during sports games. Well, if you happen to fall into the third category, you might be in luck as one of Colorado's newest sports teams, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, is currently hiring for a new mascot actor.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chekhov’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Chekhov!. Chekhov is a sweet boy looking for his forever home. Chekhov is shy at first but quickly warms up to you and lets his loving nature shine through. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to give kisses to those who pass by his kennel. Chekhov does great around kids and is gentle, he would make a perfect family dog.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
COLORADO STATE

