Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services
I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.
Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November
The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7
Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
Routt GOP: Making progress on housing crisis requires good policy
Housing has been a challenge here in the Yampa Valley since the late 1970s. Perhaps because we live in such a beautiful and desirable county, it may always be an issue. But just because the goal seems insurmountable, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to help our community. Think of the old-fashioned barn raising where neighbors gathered to help each other build something.
Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs
The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
Explore More: 8 events in Routt County not to miss this weekend
All day, Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2. Get outside this Fall and enjoy the boundless beauty in nature. RMYC is challenging you to explore trails by running, hiking, and biking for one week this Fall to support Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. Tickets are $50, include a Happy Trails Challenge T-Shirt and chance to win prizes. Contributions from the Happy Trails Challenge will provide funding for RMYC’s Youth Corps, Conservation Corps, Natural Resource Internship Program, and Yampa Valley Science School.
Letter: House race isn’t a competition on who has lived here the longest
In my short time of just over four years living in Routt County, I have come to truly love and value this rural area. I have had the opportunity to meet and speak candidly with Savannah Wolfson. It is important that our representation for District 26 also understands the challenges and mirrors with support. To completely understand the challenges and expenses of buying groceries, gas, housing, raising children and having livestock.
Routt County Coroner will become a full-time position with full-time pay
The elected office of Routt County Coroner is now considered a full-time job, bringing the pay for the position up to what the county commissioners, treasurer, assessor and clerk are already making. Routt County Commissioners approved the change on Tuesday, Sept. 27, which will increase the salary for Coroner Mitch...
Relaunched Routt County conservation district looking for sustainable funding
When the Routt County Conservation District Board worked to reconstitute in 2019, the budget was just a few thousand dollars, President Lyn Halliday said. In order to change the district’s bylaws, Halliday explained that the group needed to get funding from the state to send out a mailer to inform local residents of changes considered. The dwindled three-person board didn’t even have enough members to hold an official vote.
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
14th District Attorney requests 12% budget bump with staffing ‘nearly in crisis’
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is requesting a 12% budget increase for next year, a move that hopes to stave off a staffing crisis in the office that prosecutes crimes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. District Attorney Matt Karzen met with commissioners in each of the counties...
World War II veteran leaves legacy of service, love of Steamboat
Crosby Perry-Smith, the last living Steamboat Springs resident to have been a part of the 10th Mountain Division, died last week at the age of 98 at Casey’s Pond. “He specialized in demolitions, and he was (stationed) in the Po Valley, Monte Belvedere, Lake Garda and Riva Ridge,” said Robin Allen, Perry-Smith’s daughter. “He was proud to be part of the 86th Infantry.”
Weather cameras installed at Steamboat airport and across Colorado
In a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Alaska Weather Camera Program, the Steamboat Springs Airport recently installed four cameras near the runway that provide updated snapshots of weather conditions. The cost to install the cameras was covered by CDOT...
Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course
Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
Steamboat Food and Wine Festival brings top tastes to Steamboat this weekend
The Steamboat Food and Wine Festival arrives in Steamboat Springs this week with a full menu of great food prepared by top chefs and a wine list that is sure to please the most discriminating taste buds. The festival has been coming to Steamboat Springs since 2019, was able to...
Steamboat tennis falls to Aspen, 5-2
Coming off a 10-day break, the Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Aspen for a match on Tuesday, Sept. 27. As a team, Aspen had control of the match from start to finish by sweeping the singles matches and taking two of the four in doubles to beat the Sailors 5-2.
The Record for Sept. 19-25
4:32 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Street. 4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 6:47 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
Steamboat’s Strings Music Festival announces winter concert lineup
The Wallflowers, Joan Osborne and seven other live music acts will be taking the stage from December to March in Steamboat Springs. The Strings Music Festival revealed its winter concert lineup this week, and the talent spans a wide range of genres and tastes, including everything from rock to jazz, running from 1940s Ireland up to the Alaskan Arctic.
