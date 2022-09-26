SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Washington high school football (Sept. 26)

Every Monday during the 2022 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 5 class-by-class rankings (Sept. 26) as compiled by SBLive reporters Todd Milles and Hailey Palmer.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Sept. 26, 2022

--

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

Photo by Vince Miller

1. Glacier Peak (3-1)

2. Emerald Ridge (3-1)

3. Gonzaga Prep (3-1)

4. Lake Stevens (2-2)

5. Kennedy Catholic (3-1)

6. Sumner (3-1)

7. Chiawana (4-0)

8. Puyallup (3-1)

9. Eastlake (3-1)

10. Graham-Kapowsin (3-1)

Next in line : Richland (3-1), Skyview (3-1), Camas (1-3), Skyline (3-1), Kamiakin (2-2).

--

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

Photo by Joshua Hart

1. Yelm (4-0)

2. O’Dea (4-0)

3. Eastside Catholic (4-0)

4. Bellevue (2-2)

5. Lincoln of Tacoma (4-0)

6. Kennewick (4-0)

7. Lakes (3-0)

8. Monroe (4-0)

9. Garfield (4-0)

10 Stanwood (4-0)

Next in line : Rainier Beach (3-1), Ferndale (2-2), Mount Spokane (4-0), Spanaway Lake (3-1), Mead (3-1).

--

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

Photo by Connor Benintendi/Lynden Tribune

1. Lynden (4-0)

2. Tumwater (4-0)

3. North Kitsap (3-1)

4. Prosser (4-0)

5. Enumclaw (4-0)

6. Sedro-Woolley (3-1)

7. W.F. West (3-1)

8. Anacortes (4-0)

9. Othello (3-1)

10. Ridgefield (2-2)

Next in line : Fife (3-1), Highline (3-1), East Valley of Yakima (4-0), Sehome (3-1), Shadle Park (3-1).

--

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

Photo by Vince Miller

1. Eatonville (4-0)

2. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (4-0)

3. Nooksack Valley (4-0)

4. Lynden Christian (4-0)

5. Royal (3-1)

6. Tenino (4-0)

7. Toppenish (3-1)

8. King’s (3-1)

9, Montesano (3-1)

10. La Center (3-1)

Next in line : Colville (4-0), Mount Baker (2-2), Freeman (2-2), Zillah (2-2), Riverside (2-2).

--

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

Photo by Paul Caldwell

1. Napavine (4-0)

2. Okanogan (4-0)

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Kahlotus (3-1)

4. Davenport (3-0)

5. Liberty of Spangle (3-1)

6. Columbia of Burbank (3-1)

7. Raymond-South Bend (4-0)

8. Lake Roosevelt (4-0)

9. Morton-White Pass (4-0)

10. River View (3-1)

Next in line : Toledo (3-1), Goldendale (2-2), Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (1-2), Chewelah (3-1), Adna (2-2).

--

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Odessa (3-0)

2. Neah Bay (3-0)

3. DeSales (3-0)

4. Naselle (3-1)

5. Liberty Christian (3-0)

6. Pomeroy (3-1)

7. Liberty Bell (3-1)

8. Mossyrock (4-0)

9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (3-1)

10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (2-2)

Next in line : Wellpinit (4-0), Sunnyside Christian (3-1), Winlock (2-1), Darrington (4-0), Curlew (3-0).

--