ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Washington high school football (Sept. 26)

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HN9L8_0iBELuDx00

Every Monday during the 2022 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 5 class-by-class rankings (Sept. 26) as compiled by SBLive reporters Todd Milles and Hailey Palmer.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Sept. 26, 2022

--

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APvef_0iBELuDx00

Photo by Vince Miller

1. Glacier Peak (3-1)

2. Emerald Ridge (3-1)

3. Gonzaga Prep (3-1)

4. Lake Stevens (2-2)

5. Kennedy Catholic (3-1)

6. Sumner (3-1)

7. Chiawana (4-0)

8. Puyallup (3-1)

9. Eastlake (3-1)

10. Graham-Kapowsin (3-1)

Next in line : Richland (3-1), Skyview (3-1), Camas (1-3), Skyline (3-1), Kamiakin (2-2).

--

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tL4r_0iBELuDx00

Photo by Joshua Hart

1. Yelm (4-0)

2. O’Dea (4-0)

3. Eastside Catholic (4-0)

4. Bellevue (2-2)

5. Lincoln of Tacoma (4-0)

6. Kennewick (4-0)

7. Lakes (3-0)

8. Monroe (4-0)

9. Garfield (4-0)

10 Stanwood (4-0)

Next in line : Rainier Beach (3-1), Ferndale (2-2), Mount Spokane (4-0), Spanaway Lake (3-1), Mead (3-1).

--

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0vBF_0iBELuDx00

Photo by Connor Benintendi/Lynden Tribune

1. Lynden (4-0)

2. Tumwater (4-0)

3. North Kitsap (3-1)

4. Prosser (4-0)

5. Enumclaw (4-0)

6. Sedro-Woolley (3-1)

7. W.F. West (3-1)

8. Anacortes (4-0)

9. Othello (3-1)

10. Ridgefield (2-2)

Next in line : Fife (3-1), Highline (3-1), East Valley of Yakima (4-0), Sehome (3-1), Shadle Park (3-1).

--

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284LrR_0iBELuDx00

Photo by Vince Miller

1. Eatonville (4-0)

2. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (4-0)

3. Nooksack Valley (4-0)

4. Lynden Christian (4-0)

5. Royal (3-1)

6. Tenino (4-0)

7. Toppenish (3-1)

8. King’s (3-1)

9, Montesano (3-1)

10. La Center (3-1)

Next in line : Colville (4-0), Mount Baker (2-2), Freeman (2-2), Zillah (2-2), Riverside (2-2).

--

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Kerv_0iBELuDx00

Photo by Paul Caldwell

1. Napavine (4-0)

2. Okanogan (4-0)

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Kahlotus (3-1)

4. Davenport (3-0)

5. Liberty of Spangle (3-1)

6. Columbia of Burbank (3-1)

7. Raymond-South Bend (4-0)

8. Lake Roosevelt (4-0)

9. Morton-White Pass (4-0)

10. River View (3-1)

Next in line : Toledo (3-1), Goldendale (2-2), Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (1-2), Chewelah (3-1), Adna (2-2).

--

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8v2a_0iBELuDx00

1. Odessa (3-0)

2. Neah Bay (3-0)

3. DeSales (3-0)

4. Naselle (3-1)

5. Liberty Christian (3-0)

6. Pomeroy (3-1)

7. Liberty Bell (3-1)

8. Mossyrock (4-0)

9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (3-1)

10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (2-2)

Next in line : Wellpinit (4-0), Sunnyside Christian (3-1), Winlock (2-1), Darrington (4-0), Curlew (3-0).

--

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive Power Rankings#Sblive Washington#Washington Football Power#Puyallup#Richland#Rankings Photo#Eastside Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy