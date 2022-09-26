ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

nbc11news.com

Friday starts dry, turns rainy for the evening drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain will increase across Western Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening. A cold front extending from low pressure over the Interior Pacific Northwest southward through Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and southern Colorado is tracking eastward toward us. The humid wind flow ahead of the cold front is humidifying the atmosphere and has increased our mountain showers. The low pressure itself will drop southeastward through Friday. It will cause the upper levels to spread out, effectively turning the atmosphere into a huge straw that pulls up that increasing humidity into the sky and turns it into clouds and rain.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fruita, CO
Fruita, CO
nbc11news.com

Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado

Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
nbc11news.com

Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
nbc11news.com

Upcoming event: Second Annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5k Walk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disorder that develops when your immune system mistakes your body’s own insulin-producing cells for foreign pathogens, destroying them and rendering the pancreas unable to produce insulin, according to the CDC. Type 1 can affect anyone and develop at any age.
DELTA, CO

