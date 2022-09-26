Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
Friday starts dry, turns rainy for the evening drive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain will increase across Western Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening. A cold front extending from low pressure over the Interior Pacific Northwest southward through Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and southern Colorado is tracking eastward toward us. The humid wind flow ahead of the cold front is humidifying the atmosphere and has increased our mountain showers. The low pressure itself will drop southeastward through Friday. It will cause the upper levels to spread out, effectively turning the atmosphere into a huge straw that pulls up that increasing humidity into the sky and turns it into clouds and rain.
nbc11news.com
Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
nbc11news.com
GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
nbc11news.com
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
nbc11news.com
Next system arrives Friday bringing rain and cooler temperatures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, conditions have stayed dry, and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Today will become another beautiful day, with mostly clear skies as the dry conditions continue. However, cloud cover will slowly build from the afternoon hours and throughout the remainder of the day, leading to partly cloudy skies. Our valleys will remain dry, but portions of the San Juans this afternoon to evening hours can receive a light scattered shower. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s as our high for Grand Junction and upper 70s for Montrose.
Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
Bird flu cases rising again in Colorado, flock owners encouraged to take protective measures
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Bird flu cases are on the rise in Colorado again. On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a new detection of bird flu in a commercial egg-laying facility in Weld County shortly before another instance was confirmed in a Blue Winged Teal Duck in Boulder County. Two days later, another instance was detected in Larimer County.
KKTV
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds Mesa County trooper conducted unlawful search — again
For the second time in three months, the Colorado Supreme Court has agreed one state trooper working in Mesa County conducted an unlawful search of a vehicle in his attempt to apprehend drug traffickers. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Christian Bollen pulled over a rental Jeep on Interstate 70 for an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc11news.com
Upcoming event: Second Annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5k Walk
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disorder that develops when your immune system mistakes your body’s own insulin-producing cells for foreign pathogens, destroying them and rendering the pancreas unable to produce insulin, according to the CDC. Type 1 can affect anyone and develop at any age.
Comments / 1