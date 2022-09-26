Read full article on original website
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
Marie Blachère French Bakery and Cafe is Coming to Miami
The bakery will offer made-to-order eats in a “Miami minute”
Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options
This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
Save Tropical Park: Residents Dig in Heels to Battle UM Football Stadium Plan
Despite University of Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich proclaiming the university is happy with its football team playing 20 miles away from campus at Hard Rock Stadium, billionaire attorney John H. Ruiz is still all-in for building a 60,000 seat stadium for the UM football team at. Tropical Park in...
Miami preps roads for major flooding as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
MIAMI (WSVN) - The streets of Miami have cleared after rain poured onto the city, but advisories due to Hurricane Ian may lead to more flooding. A tropical storm watch was issued for inland parts of Miami at 5 a.m., Tuesday. The entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 395 are...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
South Florida Prepares for Potential Flooding Ahead of Hurricane Ian
The threat of torrential rainfall over the next few days from Hurricane Ian has South Florida residents on guard, knowing that even a typical thunderstorm can cause flooding. The problem is expected to be compounded by a king tide this week. On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reassured residents that...
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
Tampa International Airport Prepares For Potential Impact From Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. – As much of the west coast of Florida and the Tampa Bay area braces for high winds and storm surges from the approaching storm, Tampa International Airport remains operational as it makes its own preparations. The Airport may begin shutting down
Exclusive: Total Traffic Weather Network Tornado Video
Over 15 planes damaged at North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida due to a suspected tornado.
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
