Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters...
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizations on the ground in parts of Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian are asking for help to fund their relief efforts. Gray Television, the parent company of TV20, is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. The best...
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/30
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A free night in St.Augustine, free air, and free weather!. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
North Central Florida Treasures: Singer featherweight sewing machine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an device that was vital and trendsetting to our fabric history. The Singer featherweight sewing machine, experimenting with the look and style of this new model, Singer commissioned 10,000 221 sewing machines as the first batch to be sold in October, 1933.
Easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s winds
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s strongest winds. A massive 40-foot tree was knocked down in Melrose. This happened feet away from Phillip and Sons Funeral Home. Residents said this tree has been here since the 1950s. In Interlachen and...
Florida Gov: historic storm surge and flooding potential from Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says two and a half million Floridians are under some type of evacuation order as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the state’s gulf coast. “In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life threatening storm surge,” the governor said...
FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
