Bleacher Report Puts Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury on Hot Seat

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was one of eight coaches listed in Bleacher Report's hot seat article.

The desert is normally a hot place no matter where you frequent, but don't dare place your bottom on Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's seat.

Kingsbury, who inked an extension to remain with the Cardinals through 2027, has already found himself in quite the hot seat after three games.

Arizona, just 1-2 to begin the season, has stumbled out of the gates and already are looking in the mirror to see what team they are as Week 4 approaches.

Realistically, the Cardinals are a 0-3 team. The probability of Arizona pulling off a similar comeback win against the Las Vegas Raiders is very slim.

Yet hypotheticals don't get the job done in the NFL, nor do they matter. Results do.

Even then, Kingsbury and crew have failed to deliver through the first three weeks of the season, and Arizona's performance has many wondering how warm Kliff Kingsbury's seat is:

Bleacher Report Puts Kliff Kingsbury on Hot Seat

"Kliff Kingsbury's teams have struggled to keep the momentum of hot starts throughout the season. That won't be an issue this year," said Alex Ballentine.

"Kingsbury's team is looking at a 1-2 start, and the "1" in that record didn't come easy. Kyler Murray had to run almost an entire football field just to get a two-point conversion and had to run another touchdown in as time expired to force overtime before a 59-yard fumble recovery won them the game.

"Meanwhile, the two losses have been convincing. The Cardinals' minus-25 point differential is worse than all but three teams in the league right now.

"Kingsbury is 25-26-1 as the head coach in Arizona. However, when taking last season's second-half swoon into account, he is just 3-7 in his last 10 games he has coached.

"Kingsbury went 35-40 as the head coach at Texas Tech. There were reasons you could spin that record positively, given the Red Raiders' resources compared to others in the Big 12, but at some point, you are what your record says you are."

Kingsbury was listed alongside Dennis Allen (Saints), Pete Carroll (Seahawks), Josh McDaniels (Raiders), Ron Rivera (Commanders) and Brandon Staley (Chargers).

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Rashard Lawrence Has Hand Surgery, Will Miss Time

Cards Talk Marquise Brown's Big Day

Cardinals' Report Card vs. Rams

Notable Numbers From Cards-Rams

The Coach to Save Arizona Isn't on Payroll... Yet

Marquise Brown Talks Record Day, Offensive Struggles

Twitter Reacts to Kliff Kingsbury's Meltdown

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals' Loss to Rams