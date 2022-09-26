Robert Williams III: 'I don't regret my decision at all' to return from injury to play in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Robert Williams III may be out until Christmas, but that doesn’t mean the big man didn’t participate in this year’s Boston Celtics Media Day proceedings. Predictably, many of the questions he answered revolved around his recent knee operation.

The surgery in question was dubbed a “clean-up” scope on his left knee. Last spring he suffered a torn meniscus, only to return early as the Celtics marched to the Finals. As a result, Williams played through pain, missing a few games along the way. This latest arthroscopic scope was aimed at alleviating further complications, especially persistent fluid build-up and other nagging concerns.

Timelord was asked about the decision to have this surgery. As he explained, it was indeed to prevent further issues, but also to help him move on from the initial injury.

“Just some recurring problems,” Williams cited as a reason for the arthroscopic cleanup procedure on the knee he tore a meniscus in at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“(The injury) took a toll on me mentally. I can focus now on rehab, and getting back on the court,” he added. “I’m feeling good today. It’s tough, but I’m here for it.”

The Texas A&M product told reporters he was responsible for the decision to return to action early last season. As he explained, he stands by that choice to this day.

“I was battling through injuries at the end of the last season, that’s just what it is. I made the decision as a man to keep playing, that’s my decision. Regardless of the reoccurring injuries, whenever they did happen, I bought into that decision.”

Rehabbing an injury properly is paramount for avoiding another, larger issue later on, and especially important in the history of big men who play long minutes.

Williams was asked if he has regrets about coming back too soon and perhaps exacerbating the pain in his left knee. “Hell nah, I played in the Finals,” Williams said with a laugh.

“You win some, you lose some, I don’t regret my decision at all. I was 24 years old, my dreams were to play in the Finals. I can’t regret that (expletive).”

Following Williams’ recent surgery the Celtics released a statement indicating he would miss 8-12 weeks of action. According to some sources, Timelord could be out until Christmas or beyond.

The Louisiana native was asked if he’s worried he’ll need yet another surgery down the line.

“Nobody knows if they’re going to get hurt,” Williams said. “I’m pretty confident, man. We’re going to get it right this time.”

