King Charles Debuts New Royal Monogram After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
King Charles has officially released his monogram as he takes the crown after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The emblem, which was personally chosen by the King, features a large, golden “C” interwoven into a capital “R,” which stands for “rex”—meaning “king” in Latin. The Roman numeral for “three” (for Charles III) sits inside of the “R,” and the English crown sits above the letters. The logo, designed by the College of Arms, will be used for government and royal correspondence and buildings. A separate version for Scotland features the Scottish Crown. However, cyphers featuring previous monarchs could still be in circulation as the king’s new monogram makes a gradual presence in the rotation.
