cpr.org
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
KKTV
Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
1310kfka.com
Loveland man sentenced to life in prison for motel murder
A Loveland man will die behind bars on a murder conviction. The Loveland Reporter Herald said 60-year-old Dennis Gist was sentenced to life without parole in the killing of 25-year-old Jordan Sinden at the Gateway motel early last year. He was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this month. For more details, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
1310kfka.com
Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered
Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins Police: Man arrested after holding 2 women hostage
A man was arrested after police said he held two people hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue late Saturday morning, where they said 38-year-old Victoriano Benavente broke in, armed with a knife, and held two women captive. The SWAT team forced its way in after learning one of the victims was hurt. They recovered several knives and arrested Benavente. The women were hospitalized; one of them was listed in serious condition. Benavente faces charges of kidnapping, felony menacing, burglary, assault, and unlawful sexual contact.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Greeley double homicide suspect arrested in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley. The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
1 killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead on Monday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., FCPS responded to the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Peterson Street for a crash involving a motorcyclist and a GMC pickup truck.
Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS). Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim...
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
9News
Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide
DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in attempted abduction outside Thornton school
A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a girl in Thornton. Police handcuffed Diego Gettler Monday after they say he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl outside STEM Launch K-8 school. Security video shows Gettler grabbed the girl by the neck, and she screamed. Court records said he then tried to cover her mouth, but she pulled down his mask, and he took off on foot. The girl then banged on school windows until staff opened the door for her. Getler’s parents reported their son as a suspect in the case after seeing security footage on the news. They say their son is “violent” and has “mental health issues.” Police said Gettler was a suspect in a similar incident in Lakewood in the summer of 2020.
Suspects got away with nothing during fatal robbery attempt at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a man at a Lakewood car wash has five prior felony convictions and was on federal probation at the time of the killing. Keandre Mims, Robert Solano and two juveniles face charges in the...
KDVR.com
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
