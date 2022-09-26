ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

8-year-old bicyclist injured in Windsor hit-and-run

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run incident in Windsor last week in which an 8-year-old boy was knocked off his bike.

On Sept. 21 at about 3:30 p.m., the boy was riding his bike near the intersection of Gumview and Star roads when he was struck by a light gray Toyota Corolla or Camry, according to Windsor police.

He was knocked to the ground and suffered minor scrapes to his knees. “Thankfully he’s OK,” said Sgt. Dylan Fong.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation out of an abundance of caution and his bike was not heavily damaged, according to police.

A witness reported to police that the driver appeared to be a blond-haired woman in her 20s who continued driving north on Starr Road.

“We don’t have a whole lot of leads to go off of, so if anyone has any information they’re encouraged to call the Windsor Police Department,” Fong said. They can be reached at 707-838-1234.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
