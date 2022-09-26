Read full article on original website
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
foxbaltimore.com
Two teens injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Wednesday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old were shot in the parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 9:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 6000 block of Moravia Road to investigate a reported shooting. When...
foxbaltimore.com
Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Second Murder Suspect In Custody For Fatal Shooting During Botched Baltimore Robbery: Police
A second murder suspect has been apprehended in Baltimore for the botched home invasion that killed Jameo McClean in May last year. Warrant Apprehension detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that they arrested 31-year-old city resident Jerome Johnson at the Southern District station for murder, officials announced.
Woman in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point
BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition and another is hurt after a shooting in Fells Point, one of the city's most popular entertainment districts.One of those victims was shot in the head, the other in the arm. Baltimore police have not released a lot of details about what led up to this shooting. But cellphone video of the scene to shows a pretty large crime scene at the corner of Aliceanna Street and South Broadway. Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting....
At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night
BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Con-artist accused of tricking woman, raping her captured
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fugitive con-artist who the U.S. Marshals Service says tricked his ex-girlfriend and then raped her at knifepoint is now in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Coleman, 52, was taken into custody by Baltimore patrol officers. Coleman was wanted for first-degree rape, as...
Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore: Police
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in Baltimore, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway, where they were met by a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and a second woman who was struck in the arm.
foxbaltimore.com
Police searching for two shooters after four people shot in northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say they are searching for at least two shooters after three women and one man were shot last night in Northeast Baltimore. Police say the shooters fled the scene in a vehicle but don't have a description of the vehicle. Police said the shooting...
foxbaltimore.com
Two residences and one vehicle struck in overnight gunfire, police say
Severn, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire early this morning in Severn. Police said shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m., and officers found multiple shell casings in front of the two residences in the 1700 block of Village Square Court.
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Community members react to 15-year-old injured in triple shooting
On Monday afternoon, three people in Northeast Baltimore were shot including one teenager. Now neighbors are speaking out about the violence in their community.
foxbaltimore.com
Man and woman shot in Fells Point overnight, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police said the man shot in the head in a double shooting in Fells Point remains hospitalized in grave condition. The department said officers were called to the 700 block of South Broadway street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. There, police said officers found the man...
Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
Attempted Murder Suspect Found Armed With Loaded Handgun Inside Work Truck
An attempted murder suspect armed with a loaded handgun has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month, authorities say. Kinard Smith, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 5:15 p.m., after police spotted him driving his work truck on Lafayette Avenue at Druid Hill Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
WBAL Radio
6 people shot overnight in Baltimore, one shot in the head
Baltimore City police say three women were shot at around midnight in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northern Baltimore on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located three adult females, ages 38, 35, and 25, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower back. They were transported to the hospital.
Baseball Swinging Student At Perry Hall HS Faces Charges For Violent Fight, Police Say
A minor was arrested in Baltimore County after police were called to the Perry Hall High School for a violent fight that broke out among students involving weapons, according to a member of the Board of Education. Investigators said that a juvenile was arrested by officers from the county police...
