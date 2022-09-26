ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore

A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two teens injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Wednesday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old were shot in the parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 9:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 6000 block of Moravia Road to investigate a reported shooting. When...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point

BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition and another is hurt after a shooting in Fells Point, one of the city's most popular entertainment districts.One of those victims was shot in the head, the other in the arm. Baltimore police have not released a lot of details about what led up to this shooting. But cellphone video of the scene to shows a pretty large crime scene at the corner of Aliceanna Street and South Broadway. Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night

BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two residences and one vehicle struck in overnight gunfire, police say

Severn, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire early this morning in Severn. Police said shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m., and officers found multiple shell casings in front of the two residences in the 1700 block of Village Square Court.
SEVERN, MD
Magic 95.9

7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore

  Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man and woman shot in Fells Point overnight, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police said the man shot in the head in a double shooting in Fells Point remains hospitalized in grave condition. The department said officers were called to the 700 block of South Broadway street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. There, police said officers found the man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

6 people shot overnight in Baltimore, one shot in the head

Baltimore City police say three women were shot at around midnight in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northern Baltimore on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located three adult females, ages 38, 35, and 25, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower back. They were transported to the hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD

