San Antonio, TX

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Albany Herald

US suicide rates rose in 2021, reversing two years of decline

Last year, a landlord stopped by Patrick John's home in the Salt Lake City area to replace a broken dishwasher. John was always a little shy with people he didn't know well, but he welcomed his guest with the warmth that he was known and loved for. In the process...
