E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
RECIPES
SheKnows

The Best Double Names for Babies — For Double the Fun

Double baby names, such as Mary Kate, Anna Grace, or John Patrick, have a deep-rooted tradition in the United States — especially in the South. Using two names as a first name is a great way to honor your favorite family members or to give your child a unique, yet traditional baby name. It’s also a relatively popular option across the pond in the UK — though there, they often place a hyphen in the middle to join the two names (think Ivy-Rose or Tommy-Lee). If you want to do it the British way, there are definitely some names that are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar "Defrauds" Fans With Fit Arms Thirst Trap

Earlier this month, Jinger Duggar spoke about her naivete — which Jim Bob used to exploit her and her sisters. Since then, she has grown a lot, even if fans have misgivings about her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. As an adult, Jinger has begun to distance herself more and more...
