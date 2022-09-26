Read full article on original website
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
EW.com
Kelly Ripa recalls jab from Regis Philbin before her first Live show: 'I felt horrible'
Kelly Ripa is looking back at her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin. The actress and TV host recounts her early days on Live With Regis and Kelly in her book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. According to Ripa, the excerpts about Philbin were "the hardest chapter to write."
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s Family Album: Sweetest Photos With Daughters Lyla and Eloise
Loving parents. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are loving life with their daughters Lyla and Eloise. The Gift of Forgiveness author announced she was pregnant with her first child in April 2020, nearly one year after she and the actor tied the knot in California. Baby No. 1 arrived in August 2020.
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
Meri Brown on Making 'Changes' as She Takes Time Away from 'Sister Wives'
"If you're not doing the things you want to in your life, look at little changes you can make," the "Sister Wives" star told her Instagram followers.
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Takes a “Risk” in How She Handles Deckhand Jason Gaskell’s Issues with the Team
The captain wants to find a way to “defuse” the situation in this first look at the October 3 episode of Below Deck Med. Amid ongoing romantic tensions within the crew and a new charter ready to vacation, Captain Sandy Yawn is also learning about a conflict among the deck team in a first look at the upcoming October 3 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone’s Baby Bump Photos From 1st Pregnancy With Husband Patrick
Princess incoming! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone is one of the latest new moms to the franchise and the Brazilian beauty’s baby bump photos prove the former model still knows how to work her angles. Thaís and her husband, Patrick Mendes, made franchise history alongside...
The Best Double Names for Babies — For Double the Fun
Double baby names, such as Mary Kate, Anna Grace, or John Patrick, have a deep-rooted tradition in the United States — especially in the South. Using two names as a first name is a great way to honor your favorite family members or to give your child a unique, yet traditional baby name. It’s also a relatively popular option across the pond in the UK — though there, they often place a hyphen in the middle to join the two names (think Ivy-Rose or Tommy-Lee). If you want to do it the British way, there are definitely some names that are...
recipesgram.com
Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)
This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar "Defrauds" Fans With Fit Arms Thirst Trap
Earlier this month, Jinger Duggar spoke about her naivete — which Jim Bob used to exploit her and her sisters. Since then, she has grown a lot, even if fans have misgivings about her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. As an adult, Jinger has begun to distance herself more and more...
