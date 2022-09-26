Adapted from the hit UK sitcom of the same name, the US version of Ghosts was one of the biggest break out comedy shows on TV last year, and its back for a second run of spectre-filled gags. The shows follows freelance journalist Sam (Rose McIver) and her unemployed chef husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who initially think their luck is in after inheriting Woodstone, a massive country estate. Read on to find out how you can watch Ghosts season 2 online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.

