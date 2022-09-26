ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechRadar

Asus RT-AX55 review

- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar

Insta360 Link review

While the Insta360 Link is one of the most expensive webcams currently on the market, the AI-controlled technology and build quality are excellent and well-implemented. And it sports true 4K image quality, which very few webcams feature, along with three mounts for a variety of positioning options. Pros. +. 4K,...
TechRadar

The world’s largest foldable screen could give Samsung some hints on its next Fold

Display specialist Viewsonic has pulled back the curtain on its huge LDS-135-151 foldable (but not rollable) LCD screen. Given its price, $85,000 in the US (opens in new tab) (around £78,000, AU$130,000), and its deliberate lack of cutting-edge AV features, its main target will be corporate events, presentations and exhibitions where large format displays are the norm.
TechRadar

The Oculus Quest 3’s design and specs may have already been leaked

Meta is set to finally showcase its Project Cambria VR headset on October 11, but the company's other Quest 2 successor, the Oculus Quest 3, may have been leaked. With the Oculus Quest 2 proving a huge hit, Meta announced that it was working on two follow-up devices. The first is Project Cambria (believed to be called the Meta Quest Pro), and will almost certainly debut at Meta Connect 2022, if Mark Zuckerberg’s teasers are to be believed.
TechRadar

Motorola Moto G82 review

A phone that slightly undercuts most of its rivals on cost yet still includes a punchy OLED display and stereo speakers – but it isn’t top of the class for camera quality or gaming performance. Two-minute review. The Moto G82 is part of a venerable family. For years,...
TechRadar

The Google Pixel 7 was announced early to prepare us for heartbreak

When we learned about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro this past May at the Google I/O event, we were somewhat shocked. Not because the phones were so amazing, or because we weren’t expecting Google to eventually launch a Pixel 7 family. We were shocked because Google...
TechRadar

HP Envy 16 review

Between the gorgeous 16-inch 4K OLED screening and powerful specs, the HP Envy 16 should appeal to content curators who enjoy gaming occasionally. Potential buyers who can get past the underwhelming battery life may also find a laptop that excels at general computing tasks from video conferencing to media consumption.
TechRadar

MiniTool Power Data Recovery 2022 review

MiniTool Power Data Recovery offers solid photo recovery in mainstream situations – along with good value in some guises. But it’s outdated and relatively limited compared to other apps. Load up MiniTool Power Data Recovery (opens in new tab) and you may not be impressed by its relatively...
TechRadar

How to watch Ghosts season 2 online from anywhere

Adapted from the hit UK sitcom of the same name, the US version of Ghosts was one of the biggest break out comedy shows on TV last year, and its back for a second run of spectre-filled gags. The shows follows freelance journalist Sam (Rose McIver) and her unemployed chef husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who initially think their luck is in after inheriting Woodstone, a massive country estate. Read on to find out how you can watch Ghosts season 2 online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.
TechRadar

Microsoft Hyper-V review

Microsoft released the first version of Hyper-V in 2008 under a different name, Windows Server Virtualization. The first version was compatible only with Windows Server 2008, but it has since been released on many successive versions of the Windows Server. You can also use it on select versions of Windows operating systems for laptops and desktops.
TechRadar

Google is about to change the way you search

Google has set out plans to overhaul the formatting of its search engine results pages, with a view to surfacing a broader selection of content types. Presented at this year’s Google Search On event, the update will see images and video content blended directly into results, as opposed to featuring under separate tabs or in dedicated box-outs.
TechRadar

3 Fitbit Premium features you’re probably not using, but should be

Fitbit may be primarily known for its range of fitness trackers, but its Fibit Premium service is another key reason to own one in the first place. Whether you have the cheapest Fitbit Inspire 3 or the priciest Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Premium memberships are bundled with devices. In fact, there are up to twelve months included. Still, there’s a chance you may not be getting the most out of what’s on offer in your $9.99/£7.99/AU$15.49 per month membership.
TechRadar

How to set up the ultimate gaming desk

With online gaming on the rise and e-sports finally being recognized as a legitimate sport, it is crucial for gamers to make sure their gaming conditions allow them to achieve peak performance. There are a number of factors that have an impact on one’s gaming abilities and the right gaming setup is one of them.
