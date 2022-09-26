Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
What NOT to Say to a Homeschool Mom
There are moms of all kinds around Birmingham — new moms, moms of multiples, expecting moms, breastfeeding moms, not breastfeeding moms, moms of an only child, moms of lots of kids, adoptive moms, moms of kids verycloseinage, and moms of kids with a w i d e age gap.
momcollective.com
Getting To The Other Side of Postpartum Anxiety
I’ve always been a positive, glass half full kind of girl. That’s why when Postpartum Anxiety (PPA) struck me for a second time, I was bummed beyond belief. Where did my happiness go when my beautiful newborn daughter was staring me straight in the eyes looking for love back? Why couldn’t I feel a thing when I had everything I had always wanted? Why couldn’t I muster a smile when someone called or texted that they wanted to swing by to meet the baby?
momcollective.com
How to Support Grieving Parents :: Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 7) October. Balloon Fiesta. Spooky season. Fall. Halloween. All the pumpkin things. These are all images that pop into my head when I think of October. For anyone who has experienced the loss of a child, it is also a time to remember our babies. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Boy praises military mom at football practice without realizing she's standing right behind him
'I know what she doesn't know, she's a hard worker.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
momcollective.com
Tinkering as a Form of Meditation for Children and Adults
I’m an artsy fartsy maker type, and I’d like to propose tinkering as a form of meditation. That’s actually a lie. I took ballet and swimming as a kid. I’m super flexible and am fully capable of doing yoga. I just don’t do it often because I don’t get much out of it. It’s not a meditative activity for me as it is for some. (I say this as a nerd and stress-bunny who once took off mid-day at work to do a yoga class only to realize that it had run 30 mins late and now I was late to work!!! Panic!!! So much for stress relief). I also don’t regularly meditate, though I’ve tried as part of dealing with insomnia. I find that I can’t take most guided meditations seriously. If this rings true to you, I strongly recommend viewing this Dr. Who-inspired Dalek Guided Meditation.
YOGA・
momcollective.com
Four is the Magic Number
It’s been five years since my first daughter was born. My second was born only 13 months later. Since that day, my life has felt chaotic, messy, stressful, exhausting, and busy. That’s not to say it hasn’t been wonderful, but it has been the most challenging five years of my life.
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Giving Space and Grace for Their “Why”
The short grocery checkout line felt painfully long. I was two customers deep in the queue, impatiently waiting to unload my groceries onto the stalled conveyor belt. What is taking so long?. Then I spotted the cashier. The one who often gave my kids stickers when we slogged through the...
momcollective.com
A Birmingham Mom’s Ultimate Guide to October Events
October is almost here and Birmingham, Alabama has plenty of fall festivities to keep you busy all month long. Get ready for pumpkin patches, fall festivals, trunk or treats, local markets, UAB football, food and music festivals, and more. We’d also love to meet you at our Homewood Birmingham Area Mom’s Park Hop! So break out the costumes and candy bags and enjoy these October events in Birmingham…
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Maternal Mortality in Texas, It’s Time to Tell Our Stories
In 2020 the US maternal mortality rate was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births. This is three times more than the rate in 10 other high-income countries studied. What’s more, this number has been on a steady rise for the last several years. Texas ranks 7th in the top 10 worst states in the country for maternal mortality.
momcollective.com
Road Trip Survival Guide with a Toddler
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 7) This past month my husband and I decided to visit family. After two canceled flights and trips, we decided to road trip! It had been two years since we’ve seen family, so we decided it’d been long enough.
momcollective.com
The Never-Empty Nest: A Parent’s Survival Guide
Hoping your kids will move out someday? Yeah, me too. A month ago my youngest moved to another state and I thought, for the third time, that I’d have an empty nest. But no. Honestly, I was ambivalent about them moving away. As a single person, my kids have provided me with company, entertainment, and occasional flashes of drama. In short, I like having them around! But as they moved into their 20’s I was ready for something new.
momcollective.com
Functioning With Migraines
For as long as I can remember, I have suffered from migraines or really bad headaches. I can vividly recall times when they made me so incredibly sick to my stomach. Light sensitivity is another issue; there are times when it doesn’t bother me and others when I can’t even stand a little bit of light. I call those my vampire days. My migraines have definitely gotten worse since my wreck in 2011 though.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momcollective.com
Make a Kids Boo Basket to Kick Off Halloween Month
Halloween is creeping up faster than a spooky spider! A fun way to kick off the month of October is with a Boo Basket for your kids! What is a Boo Basket? It’s a fun Halloween tradition of filling a basket with things to welcome pumpkin season. Make it as simple or elaborate as you’d like. Boo Basket goodies can be found in all sorts of places! We found our goodies at the Target dollar spot, Michael’s, JoAnns, and on Etsy.
momcollective.com
Drunk Mom {A Desperate Journey to Get Sober and Stay That Way}
I gave up alcohol on Feb. 12, 2022. I know the exact date because I have been counting the days since my last drink. As an alcoholic, we do weird things like count days since we abused a substance because we are proud, but also because sometimes we still crave it. It is such an accomplishment but also such a daily grind, where each day, we have to choose sobriety. Because alcoholism is a disease, it is important to get our daily medicine, which includes prayer, daily reflections, recovery meetings, and service work.
momcollective.com
How to Make Homework Less Stressful for Both Parents and Kids
Let’s face it; homework time can be stressful for everyone involved. For parents, it can be a struggle to help their kids without taking over or doing the work for them. Some schools may have a no homework policy, while others give homework each night. For kids, homework can be a frustrating and confusing process. But it doesn’t have to be this way. With a little bit of planning and creativity, homework time can be a breeze. Here are some tips to get you started.
KIDS・
Comments / 0