Columbia, SC

Charlotte man dies after falls outside Columbia convention center following police chase

By Caitlin Ashworth cashworth@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
WBTV

Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
ROCK HILL, SC
The Post and Courier

Work underway to replace cupola on Columbia's Babcock building at BullStreet

COLUMBIA — Work has begun on a replacement for the historic cupola atop the Babcock building — but not at the site in Columbia's BullStreet District. A replacement cupola for the one destroyed in a 2020 fire is under construction at an offsite location outside Columbia, said Sarah Foil, director of marketing and innovation at Clachan Properties, which is renovating the building.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Lancaster County Sheriff: 4 arrested for teen's fatal shooting

KERSHAW, S.C. — Four people have been arrested for the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a relative's apartment. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that Antonio Gary Johnson, 20, two 16-year-old males, and a 15-year-old male were in custody for the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15. Investigators used surveillance video to track down the suspects.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
The Post and Courier

West Columbia industrial building leased out

WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies young woman killed in drive-by shooting near Salters

A female teenager from Manning was shot fatally earlier in September in a drive-by shooting on Manning Highway in the Salters area. Several people were injured in the shooting, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office. The deceased was Armony Lamb, 19, Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand said Wednesday.
SALTERS, SC
cn2.com

Chester Co. Farm Prepares for Impacts of Hurricane Ian

LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Its now making its way through Florida headed to the Carolinas. While it could be another 24 hours until the storm gets here, the Tri-County is preparing. We can expect heavy rainfall...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

20 Arrested, 300 Dogs Rescued in Dogfighting Raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill

The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
GASTONIA, NC

