Charlotte man dies after falls outside Columbia convention center following police chase

Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
WBTV
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
The Post and Courier
Work underway to replace cupola on Columbia's Babcock building at BullStreet
COLUMBIA — Work has begun on a replacement for the historic cupola atop the Babcock building — but not at the site in Columbia's BullStreet District. A replacement cupola for the one destroyed in a 2020 fire is under construction at an offsite location outside Columbia, said Sarah Foil, director of marketing and innovation at Clachan Properties, which is renovating the building.
cn2.com
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
1 killed in crash at busy Ballantyne intersection, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed Thursday night in a crash at a busy intersection in Ballantyne, MEDIC confirmed. The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. Expect delays in the area. Channel 9 has a crew on the way. No further information...
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
Lancaster County Sheriff: 4 arrested for teen's fatal shooting
KERSHAW, S.C. — Four people have been arrested for the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a relative's apartment. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that Antonio Gary Johnson, 20, two 16-year-old males, and a 15-year-old male were in custody for the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15. Investigators used surveillance video to track down the suspects.
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
The Post and Courier
West Columbia industrial building leased out
WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
WCNC
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies young woman killed in drive-by shooting near Salters
A female teenager from Manning was shot fatally earlier in September in a drive-by shooting on Manning Highway in the Salters area. Several people were injured in the shooting, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office. The deceased was Armony Lamb, 19, Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand said Wednesday.
cn2.com
Chester Co. Farm Prepares for Impacts of Hurricane Ian
LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Its now making its way through Florida headed to the Carolinas. While it could be another 24 hours until the storm gets here, the Tri-County is preparing. We can expect heavy rainfall...
Charlotte Fire investigating mobile home fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning. Firefighters went just after 6 a.m. to the home on Grierview Lane at Grier Road. A Channel 9 crew could see Grier Road was blocked with a water supply line while firefighters...
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
wccbcharlotte.com
20 Arrested, 300 Dogs Rescued in Dogfighting Raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
abccolumbia.com
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
WIS-TV
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
